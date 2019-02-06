FA Trophy: AFC Fylde draw 5-5 with Ramsbottom Town in last 16 thriller

The two sides will face each other at Fylde's Mill Farm ground next week in the replay

Never mind Newport County dumping Middlesbrough out of the FA Cup, Tuesday's real knockout drama came 200 miles north as National League high-fliers AFC Fylde drew 5-5 at Ramsbottom United in the last 16 of the FA Trophy.

It looked to be a routine cup win when Fylde went 2-0 up after 34 minutes, but their Northern Premier League Division One West opponents refused to crumble.

Two goals in two minutes saw them draw level before Jordan Tunnicliffe put Fylde 3-2 ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Fylde went 4-2 up two minutes after the restart, but again Ramsbottom came back with two quickfire goals after an hour - we are now at 4-4.

A slight lull in proceedings followed until the 83rd minute when Ramsbottom - who are three leagues lower than Fylde - went ahead thanks to a Nic Evangelinos goal that looked sure to cause an upset.

But Fylde, who are fourth in the National League, had the final say as Andy Bond slammed home an equaliser four minutes after going behind.

"It's unbelievable," Ramsbottom boss Chris Willcock said in his post-match interview.

"5-4 after coming from behind twice from two goals down, you're thinking 'is it our night?'.

"But full credit to them they wanted to stay in the competition and we're looking forward to the replay.

"Whoever didn't come tonight, they missed an absolute cracker."

The two sides will meet at Fylde in the replay next week, and the National League side's assistant manager Colin Woodthorpe was full of praise for his team's lower-league opponents.

"I thought Ramsbottom were unbelievably good," he told the club's website.

"I did say to someone I know at half-time that there were plenty of goals left in the game

"We've got some lads who've never experienced anything like that before so it's an eye-opener for them."

The winners will take on either Carshalton Athletic or Barnet in the quarter-finals.