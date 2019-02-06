Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, Rangers, Aberdeen, Challenge Cup

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Paul Heckingbottom could be named Hibernian manager by the weekend. (Daily Star - print edition)

The former Leeds boss impressed Hibs chief executive Leanne Dempster and head of operations George Craig after talks. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Former Oldham coach Dean Holden is also set for talks with Hibs over the roles vacated by Neil Lennon. (Capital City Press)

Rangers captain James Tavernier says games against Aberdeen are like a derby. (Daily Record)

And manager Steven Gerrard has also compared the clashes between the Ibrox and Pittodrie sides as similar to Liverpool against Manchester United. (National)

Peterhead general manger Martin Johnston says the SPFL should admit the Scottish Challenge Cup has descended into a farce, and told the league chiefs they "have to start living in reality". (Daily Record - print edition)

Former Kilmarnock defender Steven Smith has revealed that the players there secretly hate the plastic pitch at Rugby Park. (Daily Record)

Celtic captain Scott Brown says being written off following defeat to Rangers helped fire him up - three years after being told he was finished. (Daily Record)

And Brown also claimed former Hibs boss Neil Lennon was not given enough backing after losing John McGinn, Dylan McGeouch and Efe Ambrose. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists it's time the SFA took a hard line on referees who repeatedly make bog-match mistakes. (Scotsman)

Jake Mulraney admits he needed help from a mind-guru to adapt to playing in front of big crowds at Tynecastle after his move from Caley Thistle to Hearts. (Sun)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson insists St Mirren Oran Kearney will get it right in Paisley if he is given time. (Daily Record - print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Ryan Wilson says Scotland need to emulate England to beat Ireland on Saturday's Six Nations clash at Murrayfield. (Daily Mail)

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has a fight on his hands to keep right-hand man Matt Taylor in the run-up to the World Cup in Japan. (Daily Mail - print edition)