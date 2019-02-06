West Ham: Billy Bonds gets London Stadium stand named after him

Billy Bonds enjoyed a remarkable 21-year playing career with West Ham before going on to manage the club.

West Ham will honour former captain and manager Billy Bonds, by renaming the East Stand at their London Stadium home after him.

The 72-year-old made a club record 799 appearances for the Hammers and is the only player to captain them to two FA Cup victories, in 1975 and 1980.

"It's a great honour and means so much to me and my family," Bonds said.

The Billy Bonds Stand will be unveiled before the club's Premier League home game against Newcastle on 2 March.

He joins fellow club greats Bobby Moore and Sir Trevor Brooking in being recognised in this way.

"To think that I am only the third West Ham player to receive this honour after Bobby Moore and Trevor Brooking - you can't get better than that," he added.

Two stands at the club's former home, the Boleyn Ground, were named after Moore and Brooking, before being transferred over to London Stadium, which West Ham rent from owners the London Legacy Development Corporation.

Like those stands, the naming only applies to match-days at the stadium which is also used to host other events.

Bonds enjoyed a remarkable 21-year playing career with the club between 1967-1988 and was also awarded an MBE for services to football in 1988.

He then went on to manage the club between 1990-1994, twice winning promotion to the top division.