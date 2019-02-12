Reading v Blackburn Rovers

Tony Mowbray will hope his Blackburn Rovers side can bounce back from two defeats in a row

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Reading 26 Martínez

3 Yiadom

19 Miazga

6 Moore

24 Blackett

38 Kelly

10 Swift

18 Ejaria Booked at 40mins

14 Aluko Substituted for Meite at 45' minutes

27 Richards

22 Oliveira Substitutes 2 Gunter

15 Harriott

16 Baker

17 Barrow

21 Meite

23 Bödvarsson

28 Walker Blackburn 1 Raya

31 Bennett

5 Rodwell

14 Mulgrew

17 Bell

27 Travis

6 Smallwood Substituted for Dack at 57' minutes

29 Evans

19 Brereton Booked at 41mins

7 Armstrong

32 Conway Substitutes 2 Nyambe

3 Williams

4 Reed

8 Rothwell

10 Graham

13 Leutwiler

23 Dack Referee : Steve Martin Match Stats Live Text Attempt missed. Yakou Meite (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ovie Ejaria with a through ball. Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Charlie Mulgrew with a cross following a set piece situation. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading). Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers). Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt saved. Nélson Oliveira (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Swift. Foul by Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers). Emiliano Martínez (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Bradley Dack replaces Richard Smallwood. Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ovie Ejaria. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading). Attempt missed. Omar Richards (Reading) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nélson Oliveira. Attempt missed. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Craig Conway with a cross. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading). Attempt saved. Yakou Meite (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Swift with a cross. Corner, Reading. Conceded by Amari'i Bell. Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Corner, Reading. Conceded by Elliott Bennett. Second Half Second Half begins Reading 1, Blackburn Rovers 0. Substitution Substitution, Reading. Yakou Meite replaces Sone Aluko. Half Time First Half ends, Reading 1, Blackburn Rovers 0. Goal! Goal! Reading 1, Blackburn Rovers 0. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andy Yiadom. Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corry Evans. Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Booking Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers). Tyler Blackett (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing. Attempt saved. Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Booking Ovie Ejaria (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Ovie Ejaria (Reading). Attempt missed. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Amari'i Bell. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Reading). Offside, Blackburn Rovers. David Raya Martin tries a through ball, but Ben Brereton is caught offside. Jack Rodwell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Reading). Show more updates goal

Reading could have winger Ovie Ejaria back after the Liverpool loanee missed the trip to Sheffield Wednesday through illness.

Yakou Meite may get the nod up top with Nelson Oliveira (broken nose) still injured and Sone Aluko failing to make an impact against the Owls.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray could hand full-back Amari'i Bell a starting place after defeat by Bristol City.

Midfielder Richard Smallwood looks set to keep his place in the side.

Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"As I've said before, we need to start winning games. Draws will probably not be enough to give us the points we need between now and the end of the season.

"We don't have any easy games in the Championship, all the teams are very strong. They all have different footballing philosophies.

"There's no easy game against any team and Blackburn are fighting for a different target to us.

"Our problem is we need points, not just one, but three and to make that happen, we need goals."

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We're a competitive team in this division and we can and will win more games between now and the end of the season.

"But, for us this year in my mind was about consolidation and seeing how far we can take ourselves, if not promotion, then let's see how high we can finish.

"I'd hope over the next month or so we can win enough games to take us beyond 50 points and then let's see how close we can get to the top six.

"If that scenario does come along, then we can give a few of these under-23 lads an opportunity to make a name for themselves."

Match facts