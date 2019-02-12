Leeds United v Swansea City

Pablo Hernandez replaced Jack Clarke at half-time in Leeds' 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on Saturday

50 Harries Referee : David Webb Attendance : 34,044 Match Stats Live Text Offside, Swansea City. Oliver McBurnie tries a through ball, but Bersant Celina is caught offside. Goal! Goal! Leeds United 2, Swansea City 1. Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner. Penalty conceded by Luke Ayling (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area. Penalty Swansea City. Joel Asoro draws a foul in the penalty area. Offside, Leeds United. Pablo Hernández tries a through ball, but Luke Ayling is caught offside. Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips. Attempt saved. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United). Mike van der Hoorn (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Attempt saved. Connor Roberts (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie. Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Shackleton with a through ball. Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Mateusz Klich. Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City). Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tyler Roberts. Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Kalvin Phillips. Attempt blocked. Bersant Celina (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Luciano Narsingh with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Tyler Roberts replaces Patrick Bamford. Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United). Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United). Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Swansea City. Luciano Narsingh replaces Daniel James. Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United). Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Bamford. Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Hernández. Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Luke Ayling. Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kemar Roofe. Attempt blocked. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich. Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Pablo Hernández. Substitution Substitution, Swansea City. Oliver McBurnie replaces Barrie McKay. Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers. Substitution Substitution, Swansea City. Joel Asoro replaces Jay Fulton. Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pontus Jansson. Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United). Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt saved. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jay Fulton. Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Pablo Hernández. Show more updates goal

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed Pablo Hernandez will replace Jack Clarke in the only change from Saturday's draw at Middlesbrough.

Clarke is under observation after being taken to hospital during the match.

Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas are building their fitness, while Adam Forshaw (knee) is out for 10 days.

Striker Oli McBurnie could return to the Swansea line-up after illness restricted him to the substitutes' bench against Millwall.

Dutch midfielder Leroy Fer (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Meanwhile, Swans boss Graham Potter thinks winger Daniel James will relish the chance to play at Elland Road after the collapse of his proposed move to Leeds on transfer deadline day.

