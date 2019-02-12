Championship
Leeds2Swansea1

Leeds United v Swansea City

Pablo Hernandez in action for Leeds United
Pablo Hernandez replaced Jack Clarke at half-time in Leeds' 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Line-ups

Leeds

  • 33Casilla
  • 2Ayling
  • 18Jansson
  • 6Cooper
  • 10Alioski
  • 23Phillips
  • 19Hernández
  • 7Roofe
  • 43KlichSubstituted forShackletonat 77'minutes
  • 22Harrison
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forRobertsat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 11Roberts
  • 37Brown
  • 40Davis
  • 46Shackleton
  • 48Stevens
  • 52Halme

Swansea

  • 25Mulder
  • 26Naughton
  • 5van der Hoorn
  • 17Carter-Vickers
  • 21Grimes
  • 23Roberts
  • 27FultonSubstituted forAsoroat 56'minutes
  • 28Byers
  • 20JamesSubstituted forNarsinghat 68'minutes
  • 19McKaySubstituted forMcBurnieat 61'minutes
  • 10Celina

Substitutes

  • 1Nordfeldt
  • 9McBurnie
  • 11Narsingh
  • 12Dyer
  • 16Asoro
  • 46Baker-Richardson
  • 50Harries
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
34,044

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away4

Live Text

Offside, Swansea City. Oliver McBurnie tries a through ball, but Bersant Celina is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Leeds United 2, Swansea City 1. Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Luke Ayling (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Swansea City. Joel Asoro draws a foul in the penalty area.

Offside, Leeds United. Pablo Hernández tries a through ball, but Luke Ayling is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips.

Attempt saved. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).

Mike van der Hoorn (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Connor Roberts (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie.

Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Shackleton with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Mateusz Klich.

Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City).

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tyler Roberts.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Kalvin Phillips.

Attempt blocked. Bersant Celina (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Luciano Narsingh with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Tyler Roberts replaces Patrick Bamford.

Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).

Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).

Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Luciano Narsingh replaces Daniel James.

Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.

Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.

Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Luke Ayling.

Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.

Attempt blocked. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.

Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Oliver McBurnie replaces Barrie McKay.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Joel Asoro replaces Jay Fulton.

Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pontus Jansson.

Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).

Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jay Fulton.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Pablo Hernández.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed Pablo Hernandez will replace Jack Clarke in the only change from Saturday's draw at Middlesbrough.

Clarke is under observation after being taken to hospital during the match.

Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas are building their fitness, while Adam Forshaw (knee) is out for 10 days.

Striker Oli McBurnie could return to the Swansea line-up after illness restricted him to the substitutes' bench against Millwall.

Dutch midfielder Leroy Fer (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Meanwhile, Swans boss Graham Potter thinks winger Daniel James will relish the chance to play at Elland Road after the collapse of his proposed move to Leeds on transfer deadline day.

Match facts

  • Leeds have won their past nine home matches against Swansea in all competitions, with this their first meeting at Elland Road since September 2010.
  • Swansea have only won once away from home at Leeds in all competitions (D3 L15), a 2-1 win in September 1949.
  • Leeds have lost two of their past three league games at Elland Road (W1), one more than in their previous 16 combined (W11 D4 L1).
  • Swansea have lost nine of their past 10 league matches played on Wednesday, winning the other away at Arsenal in March 2016 under Francesco Guidolin.
  • Three of Leeds' past five Championship goals have been scored in the 90th minute - as many as their previous 71 goals at Elland Road, stretching back to December 2016.
  • Swansea have won just two of their past 13 away league visits to Yorkshire (D3 L8), losing their last two against Rotherham and Hull.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds32187753361761
2Norwich32179660421860
3Sheff Utd32177854342058
4West Brom31159762402254
5Bristol City31158840301053
6Middlesbrough311312635241151
7Derby3114984336751
8Birmingham32111384940946
9Nottm Forest32111384638846
10Aston Villa32101575649745
11Hull32128124542344
12Swansea32128124239344
13Preston321110115046443
14Blackburn321110114248-643
15Sheff Wed311010113445-1140
16Stoke32912113340-739
17QPR31116143947-839
18Brentford31911114943638
19Wigan3297163246-1434
20Millwall31710143445-1131
21Reading32611153344-1129
22Rotherham32513143151-2028
23Bolton3268182147-2626
24Ipswich32310192455-3119
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you