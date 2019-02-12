Offside, Middlesbrough. Dael Fry tries a through ball, but Jordan Hugill is caught offside.
Sheffield United v Middlesbrough
- From the section Championship
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Henderson
- 28Cranie
- 12Egan
- 3Stevens
- 2BaldockSubstituted forStearmanat 45'minutes
- 16NorwoodBooked at 38mins
- 4Fleck
- 8Dowell
- 21DuffySubstituted forMadineat 45'minutes
- 10Sharp
- 17McGoldrick
Substitutes
- 7Lundstram
- 11Hogan
- 14Madine
- 15Coutts
- 19Stearman
- 20Bryan
- 25Moore
Middlesbrough
- 23Randolph
- 4AyalaBooked at 64mins
- 24FlintSubstituted forDowningat 34'minutes
- 20Fry
- 5ShottonBooked at 35mins
- 22SavilleSubstituted forAssombalongaat 67'minutes
- 2Mikel
- 3Friend
- 26Wing
- 16Howson
- 11Hugill
Substitutes
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 8Clayton
- 9Assombalonga
- 18Fletcher
- 19Downing
- 29van La Parra
- 37Besic
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 24,805
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Billy Sharp.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Britt Assombalonga replaces George Saville.
Attempt missed. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) for a bad foul.
Kieran Dowell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Middlesbrough 0. Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a set piece situation.
David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Obi Mikel (Middlesbrough).
Offside, Sheffield United. Gary Madine tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Gary Madine (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a headed pass.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by George Friend.
Attempt missed. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Middlesbrough).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ryan Shotton.
Attempt saved. Gary Madine (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Attempt blocked. Gary Madine (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Sharp.
Attempt saved. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Friend.
Attempt blocked. George Friend (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Kieran Dowell (Sheffield United).
Ryan Shotton (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Gary Madine replaces Mark Duffy.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sheffield United 0, Middlesbrough 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Middlesbrough 0.
Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David McGoldrick.
Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John Fleck with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Richard Stearman replaces George Baldock because of an injury.
Delay in match George Baldock (Sheffield United) because of an injury.
Martin Cranie (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Saville (Middlesbrough).
Sheffield United are without versatile defender Chris Basham for the visit of Middlesbrough because of suspension.
On-loan Marvin Johnson is unable to face his parent club, but Scott Hogan should return after that ruling prevented him from being involved at Aston Villa on Friday.
Middlesbrough will assess the fitness of striker Britt Assombalonga, after he passed a test before the Leeds game.
Midfielder Mo Besic is also targeting a recall after a spell on the bench.
Match facts
- Sheffield United's 2-1 win at Bramall Lane last season is their only victory in their last five league matches against Middlesbrough, who have won the other four.
- Boro have won just once in nine away matches at Bramall Lane in all competitions, a 2-1 win in April 2011 under Tony Mowbray.
- The Blades are unbeaten in the 12 home league games they have played on a Wednesday since losing 1-0 to Norwich City in March 1993.
- Boro, who lost at Newport in the FA Cup fourth round replay, have lost consecutive away games in all competitions under Tony Pulis only once previously, to Norwich and Cardiff in February 2018.
- Since the start of 2016-17, Sheffield United have won 70% of their home league games when Billy Sharp has started (35/50) compared to just 27% when he hasn't started (3/11).
- Britt Assombalonga has scored three of Middlesbrough's last four away Championship goals, all as a substitute.