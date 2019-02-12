Delay in match Lukas Nmecha (Preston North End) because of an injury.
Preston North End v Norwich City
-
Line-ups
Preston
- 1Rudd
- 2Fisher
- 14Storey
- 6Davies
- 16Hughes
- 4PearsonBooked at 32mins
- 12GallagherSubstituted forJohnsonat 61'minutes
- 29BarkhuizenSubstituted forNmechaat 67'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 8Browne
- 44Potts
- 24MaguireSubstituted forStockleyat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Earl
- 5Clarke
- 11Johnson
- 13Crowe
- 18Ledson
- 20Stockley
- 45Nmecha
Norwich
- 1Krul
- 37Aarons
- 6ZimmermannBooked at 36mins
- 4Godfrey
- 12Lewis
- 27Tettey
- 19TrybullSubstituted forRhodesat 45'minutes
- 17Buendía
- 18StiepermannSubstituted forMcLeanat 73'minutes
- 25HernándezSubstituted forPasslackat 84'minutes
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 11Rhodes
- 23McLean
- 24Passlack
- 31Hanley
- 32Srbeny
- 33McGovern
- 36Cantwell
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 11,280
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lukas Nmecha (Preston North End).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Felix Passlack replaces Onel Hernández.
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lukas Nmecha.
Attempt missed. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City).
Lukas Nmecha (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Norwich City. Jamal Lewis tries a through ball, but Jordan Rhodes is caught offside.
Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).
Lukas Nmecha (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Maximillian Aarons (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jamal Lewis.
Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Jayden Stockley replaces Sean Maguire.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Godfrey.
Attempt blocked. Ben Godfrey (Norwich City) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Christoph Zimmermann with a headed pass.
Onel Hernández (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Johnson (Preston North End).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Kenny McLean replaces Marco Stiepermann.
Booking
Lukas Nmecha (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Lukas Nmecha (Preston North End).
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 3, Norwich City 0. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Alan Browne (Preston North End) hits the bar with a right footed shot from more than 35 yards. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.
Jamal Lewis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Nmecha (Preston North End).
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Lukas Nmecha replaces Tom Barkhuizen because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Stiepermann.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Declan Rudd.
Attempt saved. Ben Godfrey (Norwich City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a cross.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Darnell Fisher.
Attempt blocked. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
Attempt saved. Onel Hernández (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Daniel Johnson replaces Paul Gallagher.
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Onel Hernández.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Darnell Fisher.
Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
Jamal Lewis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Maguire (Preston North End).
Preston will monitor midfielders Ben Pearson and Alan Browne after they came off in Saturday's victory at Bolton.
Keeper Connor Ripley may require surgery after suffering an ankle injury during a practice match.
Leaders Norwich are without midfielder Mario Vrancic, who will miss around three weeks with an ankle problem.
Midfielders Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia should overcome knocks while Timm Klose (ankle) and Moritz Leitner (calf) are closing in on returns.
Match facts
- Preston have won none of their three Championship meetings with Norwich under Alex Neil (D2 L1).
- Norwich haven't completed a league double over Preston since the 2002-03 season.
- Preston haven't drawn four consecutive home league matches since October 2015 under Simon Grayson.
- Norwich's current 13-game unbeaten away league run is their longest since joining the Football League in the 1920-21 season.
- Preston haven't failed to score in consecutive home Championship matches since November 2017.
- Norwich have already scored more away Championship goals during 2018-19 (26) than they managed in the entirety of last season (24).