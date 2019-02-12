Foul by Fikayo Tomori (Derby County).
Ipswich Town v Derby County
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 41Bree
- 5Pennington
- 3Knudsen
- 30Kenlock
- 6ChalobahBooked at 63mins
- 15BishopBooked at 57minsSubstituted forDozzellat 68'minutes
- 21DownesSubstituted forNolanat 53'minutes
- 31Judge
- 14Keane
- 45Quaner
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 7Edwards
- 9Jackson
- 10Harrison
- 11Nolan
- 22Nsiala
- 23Dozzell
Derby
- 21Roos
- 37Bogle
- 6Keogh
- 5Tomori
- 46Malone
- 24King
- 15Johnson
- 23HolmesBooked at 57mins
- 7WilsonSubstituted forNugentat 62'minutes
- 10Lawrence
- 9WaghornBooked at 21mins
Substitutes
- 2Wisdom
- 4Bryson
- 20Bennett
- 26Cole
- 28Nugent
- 44Huddlestone
- 47Ravas
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 18,604
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Duane Holmes (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myles Kenlock (Ipswich Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Andre Dozzell replaces Teddy Bishop.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Scott Malone.
Attempt blocked. Teddy Bishop (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Keane.
Attempt saved. Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Tom Lawrence (Derby County).
Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town).
Tom Lawrence (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. David Nugent replaces Harry Wilson.
Booking
Duane Holmes (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Duane Holmes (Derby County).
Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fikayo Tomori (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town).
Booking
Teddy Bishop (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fikayo Tomori (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Teddy Bishop (Ipswich Town).
Goal!
Goal! Ipswich Town 1, Derby County 1. Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Collin Quaner following a fast break.
Harry Wilson (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alan Judge (Ipswich Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jon Nolan replaces Flynn Downes.
Delay in match Tom Lawrence (Derby County) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. James Bree (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town).
Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn.
Attempt missed. Matthew Pennington (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alan Judge following a set piece situation.
Foul by Harry Wilson (Derby County).
Teddy Bishop (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town).
Second Half
Second Half begins Ipswich Town 0, Derby County 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Derby County 1.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
Ipswich are without striker Freddie Sears, who has been ruled out for up to a year with a cruciate knee injury.
Defender Luke Chambers (foot) is a doubt but forward Collin Quaner (hamstring) should return and winger Gwion Edwards (groin) could feature.
Derby County striker Jack Marriott (illness) and winger Tom Lawrence (calf) should both be back.
Goalkeeper Scott Carson is out with a thigh strain, while midfielder Mason Mount has a hamstring problem.
Derby County manager Frank Lampard:
"I'm trying to feel the momentum of five games unbeaten as it can stop very quickly.
"We're picking up the positives from those results, but absolutely keeping focus on what's ahead of us.
"We're using the momentum in the right way, but absolutely understanding that a trip to Ipswich where everyone will expect us to win, is far from it unless we produce our best game.
"We have to take the game at face value and bring our best."
Match facts
- Ipswich have lost each of their past four home Championship matches against Derby County since winning 2-1 in March 2014.
- Derby haven't completed a league double over Ipswich since the 1986-87 campaign.
- Since Mick McCarthy's last home Championship match in charge, Ipswich have collected just 14 home points (W2 D8 L7) - fewer than any other side to have competed in the division in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
- Derby have failed to score in two away Championship games in 2019, attempting just two shots on target; in their two away FA Cup games in 2019, they scored three goals and attempted 12 efforts on target.
- Ipswich's Paul Lambert has lost his past two Championship games against Derby, losing 0-1 with Blackburn in February 2016 and 1-3 with Wolves in April 2017.
- Derby boss Frank Lampard featured, and scored, in Paul Lambert's heaviest English league defeat as a manager when he was Aston Villa manager, an 8-0 win for Chelsea in December 2012.