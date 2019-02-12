Ipswich Town v Derby County

Tom Lawrence has not scored in 10 Championship games but scored in the 2-2 home draw against Southampton in the FA Cup

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Ipswich 33 Bialkowski

41 Bree

5 Pennington

3 Knudsen

30 Kenlock

6 Chalobah Booked at 63mins

15 Bishop Booked at 57mins Substituted for Dozzell at 68' minutes

21 Downes Substituted for Nolan at 53' minutes

31 Judge

14 Keane

45 Quaner Substitutes 1 Gerken

7 Edwards

9 Jackson

10 Harrison

11 Nolan

22 Nsiala

23 Dozzell Derby 21 Roos

37 Bogle

6 Keogh

5 Tomori

46 Malone

24 King

15 Johnson

23 Holmes Booked at 57mins

7 Wilson Substituted for Nugent at 62' minutes

10 Lawrence

9 Waghorn Booked at 21mins Substitutes 2 Wisdom

4 Bryson

20 Bennett

26 Cole

28 Nugent

44 Huddlestone

47 Ravas Referee : Andy Madley Attendance : 18,604 Match Stats Live Text Foul by Fikayo Tomori (Derby County). Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing. Duane Holmes (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Myles Kenlock (Ipswich Town). Substitution Substitution, Ipswich Town. Andre Dozzell replaces Teddy Bishop. Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Scott Malone. Attempt blocked. Teddy Bishop (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Keane. Attempt saved. Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Foul by Tom Lawrence (Derby County). Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Booking Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town). Tom Lawrence (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Derby County. David Nugent replaces Harry Wilson. Booking Duane Holmes (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Duane Holmes (Derby County). Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Fikayo Tomori (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town). Booking Teddy Bishop (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Fikayo Tomori (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Teddy Bishop (Ipswich Town). Goal! Goal! Ipswich Town 1, Derby County 1. Jon Nolan (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Collin Quaner following a fast break. Harry Wilson (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Alan Judge (Ipswich Town). Delay over. They are ready to continue. Substitution Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jon Nolan replaces Flynn Downes. Delay in match Tom Lawrence (Derby County) because of an injury. Attempt missed. James Bree (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town). Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn. Attempt missed. Matthew Pennington (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alan Judge following a set piece situation. Foul by Harry Wilson (Derby County). Teddy Bishop (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town). Second Half Second Half begins Ipswich Town 0, Derby County 1. Half Time First Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Derby County 1. Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori. Show more updates goal

Ipswich are without striker Freddie Sears, who has been ruled out for up to a year with a cruciate knee injury.

Defender Luke Chambers (foot) is a doubt but forward Collin Quaner (hamstring) should return and winger Gwion Edwards (groin) could feature.

Derby County striker Jack Marriott (illness) and winger Tom Lawrence (calf) should both be back.

Goalkeeper Scott Carson is out with a thigh strain, while midfielder Mason Mount has a hamstring problem.

Derby County manager Frank Lampard:

"I'm trying to feel the momentum of five games unbeaten as it can stop very quickly.

"We're picking up the positives from those results, but absolutely keeping focus on what's ahead of us.

"We're using the momentum in the right way, but absolutely understanding that a trip to Ipswich where everyone will expect us to win, is far from it unless we produce our best game.

"We have to take the game at face value and bring our best."

Match facts