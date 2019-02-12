Championship
Brentford0Aston Villa0

Brentford v Aston Villa

Dean Smith was in the home dug-out on Boxing Day 2017, when Brentford beat Steve Bruce's Villa at Griffin Park for a second successive season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Line-ups

Brentford

  • 1Bentley
  • 26Konsa
  • 23Jeanvier
  • 29Barbet
  • 7Canos
  • 12Mokotjo
  • 19Sawyers
  • 2Odubajo
  • 11Watkins
  • 9Maupay
  • 21Benrahma

Substitutes

  • 10McEachran
  • 14Da Silva
  • 24Ogbene
  • 28Daniels
  • 30Field
  • 33Forss
  • 34Bech Sörensen

Aston Villa

  • 28L Kalinic
  • 21HuttonBooked at 40mins
  • 24Elphick
  • 40Mings
  • 30Hause
  • 6Whelan
  • 22El GhaziSubstituted forGreenat 59'minutes
  • 14Hourihane
  • 7McGinn
  • 37AdomahSubstituted forEl Mohamadyat 59'minutes
  • 18Abraham

Substitutes

  • 12Steer
  • 15Jedinak
  • 19Green
  • 20Bjarnason
  • 26Kodjia
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 41Ramsey
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home17
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Said Benrahma (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tommy Elphick (Aston Villa).

Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergi Canos (Brentford).

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Kortney Hause.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.

Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Canos.

Attempt missed. Sergi Canos (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Said Benrahma with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Alan Hutton.

Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.

Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa).

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Ahmed El Mohamady replaces Albert Adomah.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Andre Green replaces Anwar El Ghazi because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Said Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.

Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Said Benrahma.

Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sergi Canos.

Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Julian Jeanvier (Brentford).

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Alan Hutton.

Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Said Benrahma.

Second Half

Second Half begins Brentford 0, Aston Villa 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Brentford 0, Aston Villa 0.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Kamohelo Mokotjo.

Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa).

Offside, Brentford. Yoann Barbet tries a through ball, but Julian Jeanvier is caught offside.

Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.

Booking

Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Hutton (Aston Villa).

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith faces Brentford for the first time since leaving Griffin Park in October.

The Bees, who initially struggled after Smith's departure, are on the upturn under Thomas Frank, having lost for the first time in 11 league and cup games at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

They are 11 points clear of trouble in 18th, seven behind Smith's Villa, who are 10th after eight draws in 14 games.

Villa are again without loan midfielder Tom Carroll and defender James Chester.

Carroll is expected to miss a second game following the slight strain he suffered on his debut in the goalless draw at Reading.

Wales international Chester, who was also absent from Friday's 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United, misses a third straight match in a bid to reduce swelling on his knee.

Match facts

  • Since Villa dropped down to the Championship in 2016, Brentford are unbeaten in five league meetings with them. Dean Smith was in charge of the Bees for those five games.
  • Prior to their two defeats in the last two seasons, Villa had not visited Griffin Park in the league since February 1947.
  • Brentford lost four of Thomas Frank's first five home matches in all competitions. But they have now won five of his subsequent six games at Griffin Park, including each of the last four.
  • Villa have lost 12 of their last 14 league visits to the capital - but both were in West London, against QPR at Loftus Road, under Steve Bruce.
  • Said Benrahma has been involved in 10 goals in nine Championship starts at Griffin Park for Brentford this season (three goals, seven assists).
  • Dean Smith has won just one of his seven league meetings with Brentford, a 3-2 win as boss of Walsall in April 2011.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds32187753351861
2Norwich32179660421860
3Sheff Utd32177854342058
4West Brom31159762402254
5Bristol City31158840301053
6Middlesbrough311312635241151
7Derby3114984336751
8Birmingham32111384940946
9Nottm Forest32111384638846
10Aston Villa32101575649745
11Hull32128124542344
12Swansea32128124139244
13Preston321110115046443
14Blackburn321110114248-643
15Sheff Wed311010113445-1140
16Stoke32912113340-739
17QPR31116143947-839
18Brentford31911114943638
19Wigan3297163246-1434
20Millwall31710143445-1131
21Reading32611153344-1129
22Rotherham32513143151-2028
23Bolton3268182147-2626
24Ipswich32310192455-3119
View full Championship table

