Brentford v Aston Villa

Dean Smith was in the home dug-out on Boxing Day 2017, when Brentford beat Steve Bruce's Villa at Griffin Park for a second successive season

26 Konsa

23 Jeanvier

29 Barbet

7 Canos

12 Mokotjo

19 Sawyers

2 Odubajo

11 Watkins

9 Maupay

21 Benrahma Substitutes 10 McEachran

14 Da Silva

24 Ogbene

28 Daniels

30 Field

33 Forss

34 Bech Sörensen Aston Villa 28 L Kalinic

21 Hutton Booked at 40mins

24 Elphick

40 Mings

30 Hause

6 Whelan

22 El Ghazi Substituted for Green at 59' minutes

14 Hourihane

7 McGinn

37 Adomah Substituted for El Mohamady at 59' minutes

18 Abraham Substitutes 12 Steer

15 Jedinak

19 Green

20 Bjarnason

26 Kodjia

27 El Mohamady

41 Ramsey Referee : Gavin Ward Match Stats Live Text Said Benrahma (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Tommy Elphick (Aston Villa). Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Sergi Canos (Brentford). Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Daniel Bentley. Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady. Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Kortney Hause. Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tommy Elphick. Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Canos. Attempt missed. Sergi Canos (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Said Benrahma with a cross following a corner. Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Alan Hutton. Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa). Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Ahmed El Mohamady replaces Albert Adomah. Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Andre Green replaces Anwar El Ghazi because of an injury. Attempt blocked. Said Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Attempt blocked. Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers. Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Said Benrahma. Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sergi Canos. Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Foul by Julian Jeanvier (Brentford). Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Alan Hutton. Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Said Benrahma. Second Half Second Half begins Brentford 0, Aston Villa 0. Half Time First Half ends, Brentford 0, Aston Villa 0. Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Kamohelo Mokotjo. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa). Offside, Brentford. Yoann Barbet tries a through ball, but Julian Jeanvier is caught offside. Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa). Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) because of an injury. Attempt missed. Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tammy Abraham. Booking Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Alan Hutton (Aston Villa). Show more updates goal

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith faces Brentford for the first time since leaving Griffin Park in October.

The Bees, who initially struggled after Smith's departure, are on the upturn under Thomas Frank, having lost for the first time in 11 league and cup games at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

They are 11 points clear of trouble in 18th, seven behind Smith's Villa, who are 10th after eight draws in 14 games.

Villa are again without loan midfielder Tom Carroll and defender James Chester.

Carroll is expected to miss a second game following the slight strain he suffered on his debut in the goalless draw at Reading.

Wales international Chester, who was also absent from Friday's 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United, misses a third straight match in a bid to reduce swelling on his knee.

Match facts