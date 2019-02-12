Championship
Wigan0Stoke0

Wigan Athletic v Stoke City

Sam Morsy
Sam Morsy has played 28 times in the Championship for Wigan this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Line-ups

Wigan

  • 23Jones
  • 2Byrne
  • 22Dunkley
  • 21Kipre
  • 20Naismith
  • 13PilkingtonSubstituted forMasseyat 65'minutes
  • 12James
  • 5Morsy
  • 17Jacobs
  • 10Windass
  • 28Clarke

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 11Massey
  • 15McManaman
  • 25Powell
  • 30Olsson
  • 36Evans
  • 41Garner

Stoke

  • 1Butland
  • 30EdwardsSubstituted forBauerat 37'minutesBooked at 55mins
  • 14Batth
  • 15Martins Indi
  • 22Clucas
  • 38WoodsBooked at 61mins
  • 8Etebo
  • 4AllenBooked at 28mins
  • 7Ince
  • 10Vokes
  • 9AfobeSubstituted forMcCleanat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bauer
  • 5Williams
  • 11McClean
  • 17Shawcross
  • 19Berahino
  • 27Bojan
  • 32Federici
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
9,914

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Offside, Wigan Athletic. Cheyenne Dunkley tries a through ball, but Leon Clarke is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gavin Massey replaces Anthony Pilkington.

Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Peter Etebo.

Danny Batth (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leon Clarke (Wigan Athletic).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) because of an injury.

Booking

Ryan Woods (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ryan Woods (Stoke City).

Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Stoke City. James McClean replaces Benik Afobe.

Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joe Allen.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Peter Etebo.

Booking

Moritz Bauer (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Moritz Bauer (Stoke City).

Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Reece James (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Pilkington.

Moritz Bauer (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Josh Windass (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Sam Clucas.

Foul by Sam Clucas (Stoke City).

Anthony Pilkington (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benik Afobe with a cross.

Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leon Clarke (Wigan Athletic).

Foul by Ryan Woods (Stoke City).

Cedric Kipre (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Wigan Athletic 0, Stoke City 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Stoke City 0.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Danny Batth.

Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Peter Etebo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Reece James.

Offside, Wigan Athletic. Sam Morsy tries a through ball, but Josh Windass is caught offside.

Foul by Peter Etebo (Stoke City).

Reece James (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).

Moritz Bauer (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wigan are without defender Danny Fox because of concussion protocol following a head injury sustained against Rotherham on Saturday.

Captain Sam Morsy returns after suspension and Lee Evans and Nick Powell are both available again.

Stoke have Charlie Adam (calf) back in training but the veteran midfielder may not be considered ready to return.

Boss Nathan Jones felt Stoke lacked a threat against West Brom, so Benik Afobe and Saido Berahino could start.

Match facts

  • Wigan are unbeaten in nine league games against Stoke (W3 D6) since a 0-2 defeat in May 2009.
  • Stoke's last away league win at Wigan was in their most recent visit there in the Championship, a 1-0 victory under Tony Pulis in the 2004-05 season.
  • Wigan boss Paul Cook and Stoke's Nathan Jones faced during the 2016-17 season in League One, with Cook's Portsmouth winning both games against Jones' Luton Town side.
  • Stoke haven't lost three consecutive away league games outside the top-flight since March 2006 under Johan Boskamp (five defeats in a row).
  • On-loan Wigan striker Leon Clarke has been involved in 22 goals in his last 28 home league starts (17 goals, 5 assists).
  • Manager Nathan Jones has lost his first two away Championship matches with Stoke, with the Potters attempting just 11 shots across those two games.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds32187753351861
2Norwich32179660421860
3Sheff Utd32177854342058
4West Brom31159762402254
5Bristol City31158840301053
6Middlesbrough311312635241151
7Derby3114984336751
8Birmingham32111384940946
9Nottm Forest32111384638846
10Aston Villa32101575649745
11Hull32128124542344
12Swansea32128124139244
13Preston321110115046443
14Blackburn321110114248-643
15Sheff Wed311010113445-1140
16Stoke32912113340-739
17QPR31116143947-839
18Brentford31911114943638
19Wigan3297163246-1434
20Millwall31710143445-1131
21Reading32611153344-1129
22Rotherham32513143151-2028
23Bolton3268182147-2626
24Ipswich32310192455-3119
View full Championship table

