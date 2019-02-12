Offside, Wigan Athletic. Cheyenne Dunkley tries a through ball, but Leon Clarke is caught offside.
Wigan Athletic v Stoke City
-
- From the section Championship
Line-ups
Wigan
- 23Jones
- 2Byrne
- 22Dunkley
- 21Kipre
- 20Naismith
- 13PilkingtonSubstituted forMasseyat 65'minutes
- 12James
- 5Morsy
- 17Jacobs
- 10Windass
- 28Clarke
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 11Massey
- 15McManaman
- 25Powell
- 30Olsson
- 36Evans
- 41Garner
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 30EdwardsSubstituted forBauerat 37'minutesBooked at 55mins
- 14Batth
- 15Martins Indi
- 22Clucas
- 38WoodsBooked at 61mins
- 8Etebo
- 4AllenBooked at 28mins
- 7Ince
- 10Vokes
- 9AfobeSubstituted forMcCleanat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bauer
- 5Williams
- 11McClean
- 17Shawcross
- 19Berahino
- 27Bojan
- 32Federici
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 9,914
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gavin Massey replaces Anthony Pilkington.
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Peter Etebo.
Danny Batth (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Wigan Athletic).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) because of an injury.
Booking
Ryan Woods (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Woods (Stoke City).
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. James McClean replaces Benik Afobe.
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joe Allen.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Peter Etebo.
Booking
Moritz Bauer (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Moritz Bauer (Stoke City).
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Reece James (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Pilkington.
Moritz Bauer (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Josh Windass (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Sam Clucas.
Foul by Sam Clucas (Stoke City).
Anthony Pilkington (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benik Afobe with a cross.
Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Ryan Woods (Stoke City).
Cedric Kipre (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wigan Athletic 0, Stoke City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Stoke City 0.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Peter Etebo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Reece James.
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Sam Morsy tries a through ball, but Josh Windass is caught offside.
Foul by Peter Etebo (Stoke City).
Reece James (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).
Moritz Bauer (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Wigan are without defender Danny Fox because of concussion protocol following a head injury sustained against Rotherham on Saturday.
Captain Sam Morsy returns after suspension and Lee Evans and Nick Powell are both available again.
Stoke have Charlie Adam (calf) back in training but the veteran midfielder may not be considered ready to return.
Boss Nathan Jones felt Stoke lacked a threat against West Brom, so Benik Afobe and Saido Berahino could start.
Match facts
- Wigan are unbeaten in nine league games against Stoke (W3 D6) since a 0-2 defeat in May 2009.
- Stoke's last away league win at Wigan was in their most recent visit there in the Championship, a 1-0 victory under Tony Pulis in the 2004-05 season.
- Wigan boss Paul Cook and Stoke's Nathan Jones faced during the 2016-17 season in League One, with Cook's Portsmouth winning both games against Jones' Luton Town side.
- Stoke haven't lost three consecutive away league games outside the top-flight since March 2006 under Johan Boskamp (five defeats in a row).
- On-loan Wigan striker Leon Clarke has been involved in 22 goals in his last 28 home league starts (17 goals, 5 assists).
- Manager Nathan Jones has lost his first two away Championship matches with Stoke, with the Potters attempting just 11 shots across those two games.