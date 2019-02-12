Wigan Athletic v Stoke City

From the section

Sam Morsy has played 28 times in the Championship for Wigan this season

2 Byrne

22 Dunkley

21 Kipre

20 Naismith

13 Pilkington Substituted for Massey at 65' minutes

12 James

5 Morsy

17 Jacobs

10 Windass

28 Clarke Substitutes 1 Walton

11 Massey

15 McManaman

25 Powell

30 Olsson

36 Evans

41 Garner Stoke 1 Butland

30 Edwards Substituted for Bauer at 37' minutes Booked at 55mins

14 Batth

15 Martins Indi

22 Clucas

38 Woods Booked at 61mins

8 Etebo

4 Allen Booked at 28mins

7 Ince

10 Vokes

9 Afobe Substituted for McClean at 60' minutes Substitutes 2 Bauer

5 Williams

11 McClean

17 Shawcross

19 Berahino

27 Bojan

32 Federici Referee : Keith Stroud Attendance : 9,914 Match Stats Live Text Offside, Wigan Athletic. Cheyenne Dunkley tries a through ball, but Leon Clarke is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gavin Massey replaces Anthony Pilkington. Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Peter Etebo. Danny Batth (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Leon Clarke (Wigan Athletic). Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) because of an injury. Booking Ryan Woods (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Ryan Woods (Stoke City). Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic). Substitution Substitution, Stoke City. James McClean replaces Benik Afobe. Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joe Allen. Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Peter Etebo. Booking Moritz Bauer (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Moritz Bauer (Stoke City). Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing. Attempt saved. Reece James (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Attempt blocked. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Pilkington. Moritz Bauer (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Josh Windass (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing. Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Sam Clucas. Foul by Sam Clucas (Stoke City). Anthony Pilkington (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Attempt blocked. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benik Afobe with a cross. Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Leon Clarke (Wigan Athletic). Foul by Ryan Woods (Stoke City). Cedric Kipre (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Second Half Second Half begins Wigan Athletic 0, Stoke City 0. Half Time First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Stoke City 0. Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Danny Batth. Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Peter Etebo with a cross following a corner. Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Reece James. Offside, Wigan Athletic. Sam Morsy tries a through ball, but Josh Windass is caught offside. Foul by Peter Etebo (Stoke City). Reece James (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic). Moritz Bauer (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Show more updates goal

Wigan are without defender Danny Fox because of concussion protocol following a head injury sustained against Rotherham on Saturday.

Captain Sam Morsy returns after suspension and Lee Evans and Nick Powell are both available again.

Stoke have Charlie Adam (calf) back in training but the veteran midfielder may not be considered ready to return.

Boss Nathan Jones felt Stoke lacked a threat against West Brom, so Benik Afobe and Saido Berahino could start.

