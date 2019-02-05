Marseille 1-0 Bordeaux: Stade Velodrome has no fans watching as hosts win

The victory took Marseille up to seventh in Ligue 1

Marseille won for the first time at home since November as they beat 10-man Bordeaux 1-0 behind closed doors.

Tuesday's Ligue 1 match was played at an empty Stade Velodrome as the hosts were punished for crowd trouble during the 2-1 loss to Lille on 25 January.

Bordeaux played with 10 men for 65 minutes as Samuel Kalu was sent off for a reckless tackle on Lucas Ocampos.

Marseille's Boubacar Kamara headed the only goal in the 42nd minute, before Morgan Sanson hit a post for the hosts.

In September, Marseille had to play at an empty stadium for their home Europa League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.

They were punished again after their match against Lille was held up for 31 minutes in the second half when a firework thrown by a fan exploded close to two players.

Marseille coach Rudi Garcia, absent from the touchline as he was suspended for two matches for arguing with the referee after the Lille clash, complained about the lack of fans in the 60,000-capacity ground.

"It's bad, these matches behind closed doors are horrible. I said it the first time and it was horrible again this time," said Garcia.

"It's not football without supporters in the stadium. My suspension is also difficult but the most important thing was the absence of the fans."