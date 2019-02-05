Match ends, Marseille 1, Bordeaux 0.
Marseille 1-0 Bordeaux: Stade Velodrome has no fans watching as hosts win
Marseille won for the first time at home since November as they beat 10-man Bordeaux 1-0 behind closed doors.
Tuesday's Ligue 1 match was played at an empty Stade Velodrome as the hosts were punished for crowd trouble during the 2-1 loss to Lille on 25 January.
Bordeaux played with 10 men for 65 minutes as Samuel Kalu was sent off for a reckless tackle on Lucas Ocampos.
Marseille's Boubacar Kamara headed the only goal in the 42nd minute, before Morgan Sanson hit a post for the hosts.
In September, Marseille had to play at an empty stadium for their home Europa League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.
They were punished again after their match against Lille was held up for 31 minutes in the second half when a firework thrown by a fan exploded close to two players.
Marseille coach Rudi Garcia, absent from the touchline as he was suspended for two matches for arguing with the referee after the Lille clash, complained about the lack of fans in the 60,000-capacity ground.
"It's bad, these matches behind closed doors are horrible. I said it the first time and it was horrible again this time," said Garcia.
"It's not football without supporters in the stadium. My suspension is also difficult but the most important thing was the absence of the fans."
Line-ups
Marseille
- 30Mandanda
- 2H SakaiBooked at 55mins
- 4Kamara
- 15Caleta-Car
- 18Amavi
- 17Sarr
- 27Lopez
- 8SansonBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSerticat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5Ocampos
- 28Germain
- 14N'JieSubstituted forRadonjicat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Pires da Fonseca
- 7Radonjic
- 13Abdennour
- 16Pelé
- 22Sertic
- 29Chabrolle
- 33Ali Mohamed
Bordeaux
- 1Costil
- 3Palencia
- 4Koundé
- 25Nascimento de Castro
- 29Poundjé
- 5Passos SantosBooked at 77minsSubstituted forde Previlleat 88'minutes
- 18PlasilSubstituted forBasicat 71'minutes
- 10KaluBooked at 25mins
- 13SankharéBooked at 89mins
- 7Briand
- 9CorneliusSubstituted forKamanoat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Lewczuk
- 11Kamano
- 12de Preville
- 14Jovanovic
- 16Poussin
- 17Tchouameni
- 26Basic
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Marseille 1, Bordeaux 0.
Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo (Bordeaux).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Marseille). Video Review.
Offside, Marseille. Valère Germain tries a through ball, but Bouna Sarr is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Valère Germain (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Grégory Sertic (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Grégory Sertic (Marseille).
Jules Koundé (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).
Toma Basic (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Maxime Poundjé (Bordeaux).
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Grégory Sertic replaces Morgan Sanson.
Booking
Younousse Sankharé (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Younousse Sankharé (Bordeaux).
Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).
Pablo (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jimmy Briand (Bordeaux).
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Nicolas de Preville replaces Otávio.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross.
Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergi Palencia (Bordeaux).
Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).
Foul by Valère Germain (Marseille).
Younousse Sankharé (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
Sergi Palencia (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Maxime Lopez (Marseille) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Otávio (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).
Attempt missed. Valère Germain (Marseille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nemanja Radonjic with a cross.