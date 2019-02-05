Rangers: Jermain Defoe faces no disciplinary action over penalty incident

Jermain Defoe won the second of four Rangers penalties in Saturday's 4-0 win over St Mirren

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe will not face disciplinary action for falling under the challenge of Paul McGinn to win a penalty against St Mirren.

The incident was examined by the Scottish FA's compliance officer.

However, there was deemed to be insufficient evidence to charge the former England forward with simulation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard accused Kilmarnock counterpart Steve Clarke of "trying to get" Defoe, 36, banned.

The Rugby Park boss had compared the incident to one for which winger Jordan Jones received a retrospective two-match ban.

The penalty was one of four awarded to Rangers by referee Andrew Dallas in their 4-0 victory over the Paisley side.