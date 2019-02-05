Shaun Goater: Sol Campbell brings in Man City legend to coach Macclesfield youngsters

Shaun Goater scored 103 times in his five and a half years with Man City

Macclesfield Town are to bring in Manchester City scoring legend Shaun Goater to work with the struggling League Two club's youngsters.

The 48-year-old Bermudian is the latest name to join manager Sol Campbell's staff since he arrived in October.

Former Manchester United and England striker Andy Cole was appointed as forwards coach two weeks ago.

Like Cole, Goater lives locally and has been trying to break into football's coaching ranks for several years.

He is to start working with Macclesfield's age-group sides on a part-time basis.

Macclesfield were seven points adrift at the bottom of the table after 19 games when Campbell arrived, but they have since claimed 17 points from 12 games and are now only two points from safety.

Feed The Goat And He Will Score

In a career in which he scored 260 goals in 17 seasons, and also enjoyed successful spells with Rotherham United and Bristol City, Goater netted 103 goals in for City in his five-and-a-half years at the club between March 1998 and August 2003.

He acquired cult status in helping City return from the third tier to the Premier League, making his final appearance in what was also their last game at Maine Road.

After finishing his 17-year playing career in English football at Southend in 2006, he went home to found the Bermuda Hogges, a team that played in United States soccer's fourth tier, as well as becoming a successful businessman.

He then spent five years coaching the Bermudian club he started with, the North Village Rams, before he and his family returned to the United Kingdom in 2013.

Since then Goater, who has a UEFA 'A' coaching licence, has had short stints as a forwards coach at Doncaster Rovers and St Johnstone, as well as brief spells with non-league clubs New Mills and Ilkeston.