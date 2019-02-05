Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Liverpool midfielder named in Champions League squad
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been included in Liverpool's Champions League squad for the knockout stages of the competition.
The 25-year-old midfielder has been sidelined for 10 months with a knee ligament injury and is due to return to full training in February.
Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered the injury during Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma last April.
Liverpool face Bayern Munich in last-16 first leg at Anfield on 19 February.
Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever, 17, has also been added to the 25-man squad, with clubs permitted to register a maximum of three new eligible players at this stage.