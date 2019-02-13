Quiz: Can you name these players who swapped the Bundesliga for the Premier League?
Tottenham face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, giving an English audience a chance to take a look at England youngster Jadon Sancho and Chelsea-bound Christian Pulisic.
Pulisic, who will move to Chelsea in the summer for £58m, is far from being alone in swapping the Bundesliga for the Premier League.
Can you name these 10 from years past?
Clue: Only two of these players are actually Germany internationals. The global game and all that...
