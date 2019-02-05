Irish Premiership: Coleraine beat Swifts to go fourth as Glentoran are held at Newry

Stephen Lowry was on target in Coleraine's away win

Coleraine moved up to fourth in the Premiership table with an impressive 2-0 away win over Dungannon Swifts.

First-half goals from James McLaughlin and Stephen Lowry helped Bannisders boss Rodney McAree to victory over his former club at Stangmore Park.

Glentoran and Newry City could not be separated as they drew 1-1 at the Showgrounds.

Stephen Hughes flicked in an early opener for the home side but Robbie McDaid headed an equaliser.

The point sees the Glens leapfrog Warrenpoint Town into eighth place while Newry remain second from bottom, 10 points behind the 10th-placed Swifts.

The draw also brought an end to a six-game losing run in the league for Darren Mullen's men.

McLaughlin's opening goal for the Bannsiders at Stangmore came in the 13th minute from a pinpoint Jamie McGonigle cross.

The striker, who has suffered with long-term injuries in recent seasons, headed home from eight yards for his second goal in successive games.

Skipper Lowry doubled the lead nine minutes later when he swivelled and blasted into the net after the home defence had failed to clear a Ben Doherty corner.

Swifts' new signing Michael Carville came close to opening his account for Dungannon but he fired over from an Oisin Smyth lay-off late on.

The Bannsiders almost made it three just before full-time through Cormac Burke, who was playing against his old club having moved in January, but the midfielder hit the underside of the crossbar after a break from his own half.

At the Showgrounds, meanwhile, Newry took the lead in the 11th minute when Hughes was alive in the six-yard box to flick a shot by his brother Mark past visiting goalkeeper Dwayne Nelson, who was again deputising for the injured Elliott Morris.

The lead lasted 24 minutes before McDaid equalised. John Herron did well to release Chris Gallagher down the right and his cross was met by McDaid who headed home from six yards.