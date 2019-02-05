Derry City: Michael McCrudden signs pre-contract agreement with the Candystripes

McCrudden was Institute's top goalscorer last season as they earned promotion from the Championship

Institute striker Michael McCrudden has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Derry City at the end of the Irish Premiership season.

The 27-year-old Stute captain will move to the Brandywell on an 18-month deal.

McCrudden was one of three new signings announced by the Candystripes on Tuesday, with striker Eoghan Stokes also joining from Bohemians.

Agentinian midfielder Gerardo Bruna has arrived, while central defender Darren Cole has also committed to City again.

The The 27-year-old Scot, who has played 50 times for Derry, had taken time away from the club after the end of the 2018 campaign.

McCrudden has scored 19 goals so far this campaign and had attracted the interest of a number of clubs, including Coleraine and Port Vale, after helping Institute to the Championship title last season.

Stute announced in January that he would be staying with them until the end of the season after the player stated in December that he was considering his future.

Republic of Ireland international Stokes, who was previously at Leeds United, has signed a one-year deal after scoring three times in 22 appearances for Bohs last season.

Bruna, 28, was most recently with Ottawa Fury in the United Soccer League, having previously had spells at Real Madrid and Liverpool.