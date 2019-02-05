Andre Schurrle: Fulham forward refutes claim he will leave if club relegated

Schurrle has signed a two-season loan with Fulham

Striker Andre Schurrle says he has been misquoted in articles that suggested he wanted to leave Fulham if they are relegated and called on fans to "stick together and fight 'til the end".

Schurrle, 28, did an interview with German magazine Kicker that has been reproduced by several publications.

In the translated interview, he says his loan from Borussia Dortmund will end if 19th-placed Fulham go down.

"It is not even close to what I said. Just very bad translating," he tweeted.

Schurrle referred to a "newspaper" in his tweet and said the article was "out of context and trying to produce a false headline".

"Let's stick together and fight 'til the end," he added.

Schurrle has signed a two-year loan deal and has scored six goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for Fulham since joining in July.

Claudio Ranieri's side have just three league wins since August and sit seven points adrift of 17th-placed Burnley.