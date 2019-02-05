Joe Thompson: Rochdale midfielder to retire from professional football

Joe Thompson's only appearance for Rochdale this season came in their opening day win at Burton Albion

Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson, who twice recovered from cancer during his career, has announced he is retiring from professional football.

The 29-year-old played 203 games for Dale and said he had "pushed his body to the absolute limit".

After returning for the second time in December 2017, Thompson went on to score the goal that saw his side avoid League One relegation last season.

"My decision to retire is one of the hardest I've ever made," he said.

"I have battled through some of life's hardest challenges and have managed to overcome them. However, I've pushed my body to the absolute limit.

"My mind has grown stronger but with the intense treatment my body has had to endure over the last six years it is no longer able to perform to the demands of the professional game."

Thompson, who was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma while at Tranmere Rovers in 2013, was given the all clear in 2014.

After being diagnosed with cancer again in March 2017, he was in complete remission and returned for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

Thompson, who said he would now pursue a career in motivational speaking, mentoring and the media, added: "I believe I have a duty to mentor to younger professionals in the game.

"I also feel my story has the power to help others in all walks of life to overcome their own adversities and empower them to fulfil their potential."