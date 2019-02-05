John Askey: Burslem feels like home, says new Port Vale manager

John Askey was joined at his first Port Vale press conference by his number two Dave Kevan (left) and chief executive Colin Garlick

New Port Vale boss John Askey says his return to the Potteries with the League Two club "feels like coming home".

The 54-year-old former Vale youth player, whose dad Colin appeared for the club in the 1950s, has strong family ties with Burslem.

And after following his success at non-league Macclesfield with the sack at Shrewsbury, that was a big lure.

"When I went to Shrewsbury, it felt I was going somewhere different and just didn't feel like home," he said.

"Here it feels like coming home. It's a nice feeling coming into work, coming past places I know and seeing familiar faces.

"When it looked as if the job might be coming available, I was getting excited just at the possibility. So to get the job is very special for myself and the family.

"It means something to me, and if something means more to you, you're going to do a better job," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

Why did it not work at Shrewsbury?

After slowly building towards the National League title in his five full seasons in charge at Macclesfield - 15th in 2013-14, 6th in 2014-15, 10th in 2015-15, 9th in 2016-17 - Askey got a shock when he went to Shrewsbury.

Instead of managing the Silkmen in League Two, he took up the tempting offer last summer to go a level higher and take charge of a Shrewsbury side who had just missed out on promotion, but then lost their boss Paul Hurst to Ipswich, along with the core of his team.

He lasted just 17 league matches, and was axed in November with the club 18th in the table - they are now 23rd.

"It was a complete change," he said. "They'd had a good season but all the players had gone. And it was a difficult time, although I felt we were coming through that.

"But it was a good experience in managing in the league above and getting to know the players both there and in League Two and that will help me here.

"This is a big club for this league. At the very least they should be at the top end and that is my aim.

"From what I have seen they are an honest bunch, I am just hoping to get that bit more out of them."

No substitute for experience

Askey, at 54, is above the average age for a modern football manager. But, he and his 50-year-old assistant manager Dave Kevan will have some even older heads to lean on.

One of Askey's first jobs was to ensure that 74-year-old John Rudge - the club's most successful ever manager - will remain involved behind the scenes, just as he was under Askey's predecessor Neil Aspin.

"I've already met with him," said Askey. "He's an important part of the club's history. It was important that we keep him here. He's somebody we can lean on.

"Football clubs are about including people, not excluding the, about making people feel welcome."

It is over six years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired from football management but he remains a much consulted figure in the professional game, including by John Askey

Askey has also received help too from Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

"He invited me down to his offices and it was a thrill to meet him," he said. "He was very supportive, not only with myself but as he is with a lot of the other managers he helps.

"If you can't learn off someone like him, then you can't learn off anyone."