Hibernian: Paul Heckingbottom a candidate to replace Neil Lennon

Heckingbottom left Barnsley to join Leeds last February, just three days after signing a new deal at Oakwell

Hibernian have spoken with former Barnsley and Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom about their managerial vacancy.

The 41-year-old has been out of work since a four-month spell at Elland Road ended last June.

Heckingbottom spent two years in charge at Barnsley, steering them into the Championship via the play-offs in 2016.

He also won the Johnstone's Paint Trophy with his hometown club in the same season.

Hibs are on the lookout for a new head coach following Neil Lennon's exit last week.

Caretaker boss Eddie May, who has overseen a win at St Mirren and a home defeat by Aberdeen, will be in charge for Wednesday's visit to Celtic.

"I think they (club officials) are down in England speaking to people, we should have an update maybe by the end of the week, definitely for the beginning of next week," said May on the search for Lennon's replacement.

"Definitely [in charge tomorrow], whether Saturday it all depends who they identify, speak to and if they come to an agreement to be the new manager.

"I really look forward to the new guy coming in and everyone can get back to their roles and do what they have been brought to the club to do."