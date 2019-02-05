Government needs to establish anti-discrimination plan - Lord Ouseley

Media playback is not supported on this device Football Focus: Does football have a racism problem?

Football leaders are working hard to prevent racism and discrimination in the sport but the government needs to establish a clear plan, says Kick It Out chairman and founder Lord Ouseley.

Sports minister Mims Davies said on Monday that she will hold an "urgent" meeting with the game's stakeholders.

Lord Ouseley says recent problems in football reflect those in society.

"We have seen the rise again of prejudice and hatred expressed in abusive conduct," he told the BBC.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Lord Ouseley added: "It's good that the minister for sport is taking this initiative because it needs to be looked at from a government perspective across society and how that is impacting on something like football."

The Football Association (FA), Premier League, Football League, players' representatives and anti-discrimination groups, such as Kick It Out and Stonewall, will be invited to the meeting.

"We need to be clear about the amount of work that is being done, because people will believe that nothing is happening," said Lord Ouseley.

"We have got to get it out there that football is doing a hell of a lot in schools, through its education programmes, in the academies, bringing people together from all backgrounds playing football at grassroots level through its community programmes. The Premier League is doing quite a lot and the FA itself.

"But what has to happen is the coherence with the government looking at the impact of prejudice and discrimination. You can't talk about a plan unless there is a clear understanding of what is being done on a day-to-day basis that is making a difference."

Proposals for new anti-discrimination measures are also set to be discussed at a regular Premier League shareholders' meeting in London on Thursday.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was allegedly racially abused during a league match at Chelsea in December, while Millwall fans were heard using a racist term that is derogatory to the Pakistani community during an FA Cup game against Everton on 26 January.

Hearts banned two fans after Motherwell's Christian Mbulu was racially abused during the sides' Scottish Premiership match in December.

There have also been a number allegations of anti-Semitic abuse at recent games.

"What's being done by football behind the scenes on an every day basis is quite significant," added Lord Ouseley.

"But it's against a background where we've had cuts in youth services, youth programmes have bitten the dust, community work has been reduced.

"All these things impact on how people behave, and if football is a breeding ground for people to go and express themselves then you will get the flare ups like we've had recently.

"There has got to be a plan that reflects what the government is doing across the board for young people and those who are interested in sport, as well as what football is doing."

In a statement, the FA said: "The FA has made huge strides in recent years to ensure that English football is a diverse and inclusive game. Most recently, the FA launched its 'In Pursuit of Progress' inclusion plan, which has clear targets and ambitions to make sure our game better reflects modern society.

"This involves creating opportunities in football, both on and off the pitch, for people of all backgrounds.

"We strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and encourage all fans and participants who believe that they have been the subject of, or witness to, discriminatory abuse to report it through the appropriate channels: the FA, our County FA network or via our partners at Kick It Out."