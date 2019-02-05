Crusaders v Linfield: Co Antrim Shield final postponed as pitch waterlogged

Ballymena United have had four home games postponed this season

Tuesday's County Antrim Shield final between Crusaders and Linfield has been called off because of a waterlogged pitch at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

It's the fifth match to be postponed at the council-owned ground this season.

Linfield manager David Healy had raised concerns about playing the match at Ballymena where there are reported to have been problems with the drainage.

"The pitch is unplayable due to surface water currently lying on just over half the pitch," said referee Ian McNabb.

He added: "With more rain forecast for later on this evening, it's in the best interest of player safety not to allow the match to proceed."

Crusaders are the Shield holders while Linfield have won it a record 44 times.