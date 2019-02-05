Celtic: No place for Vakoun Issouf Bayo in Europa League squad

Timothy Weah has scored three goals since his loan move from Paris St-Germain

Recent signing Vakoun Issouf Bayo has been left out of Celtic's updated Europa League squad.

Uefa rules stipulate that clubs can only add three new players before the round of 32.

Those places have gone to on-loan trio Jeremy Toljan, Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah.

Ivory Coast striker Bayo has yet to feature for the Scottish champions following his January move from Dunajska Streda in Slovakia.

Burke has two goals in five appearances and Weah has three goals in five outings, while Toljan made his debut as a half-time substitute against St Johnstone on Sunday.

Celtic host Valencia on 14 February in the first leg of their knockout tie.