Scottish Gossip: Hibs manager search, Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Ipswich and QPR manager Jim Magilton, currently the performance director with the Irish FA, is under consideration to become the new head coach at Hibernian. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibs have had around 100 applications for the post of head coach following Neil Lennon's departure from Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Celtic captain Tom Boyd insists the club's players need more protection from referees as he calls for foreign officials. (Daily Record)

After missing four matches, Dedryck Boyata could make his comeback for injury-ravaged Celtic against Hibernian on Wednesday after returning to training yesterday. (Herald)

The climax to this season's Premiership title fight is set to be beamed into homes all over the globe after the SPFL agreed a raft of new international TV deals. (Daily Record)

St Mirren defender Paul McGinn reckons referee Andrew Dallas will realise he made mistakes with the four penalties he awarded Rangers at the weekend. (Sun)

Steven Gerrard is "well ahead of schedule" but only a trophy can validate the Rangers manager's debut season, says former Ibrox skipper Lee McCulloch. (Scotsman)

"I want to be settled and find a club where I'm happy and enjoying my football," says on-loan Celtic forward Oliver Burke. (Daily Record)

Celtic made Scott Brown an "offer too good to refuse at the 11th hour", according to Western Melbourne, who had hoped to lure the 33-year-old midfielder to Australia. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers flop Carlos Pena is set for exit after agreeing a deal with Polish club GKS Tychy, according to reports in his native Mexico. (Sun)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson believes he now has the attacking options to trouble any defence as he seeks a fifth consecutive league win against St Mirren tomorrow. (Sun)

Motherwell are to open contract talks with winger Jake Hastie, with the 19-year-old's current deal expiring in June. (Daily Express, print edition)

Manager Steve Clarke has had to ban January signing Conor McAleny from meeting his new Kilmarnock team-mates after the on-loan forward was floored by a sickness bug. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh prop WP Nel is in danger of missing the rest of the Six Nations with a torn calf muscle. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Scotland will be facing an Ireland side "embarrassed" about being strong-armed by England at the weekend and determined to regain wounded pride at Murrayfield on Saturday, says prop Allan Dell. (Scotsman)