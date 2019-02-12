Match ends, Oldham Athletic 4, Yeovil Town 1.
Oldham Athletic 4-1 Yeovil Town: Paul Scholes wins first game as manager
Paul Scholes made a winning start as Oldham Athletic manager against Yeovil Town in League Two.
The ex-Manchester United and England midfielder was appointed on Monday by the club he followed as a child.
Jose Baxter curled in a shot to put Oldham ahead in first-half stoppage time and Callum Lang headed in a second just after the break.
Bevis Mugabi got a goal back for Yeovil before late goals from Mohammed Maouche and Christopher Missilou.
The two strikes that wrapped up victory for the Latics were both fine efforts from outside the penalty area.
Scholes said: "It was nice, but it's just a start. That's all it is. I know there are tougher tests ahead, starting with Saturday against Crewe, who are going really well.
"4-1 doesn't reflect how difficult the night was. Yeovil made it difficult for us.
"I'm really pleased with the goals. I said in my press conference on Monday that I knew there was talent in this squad.
"I want them to enjoy and express themselves and the way you do that is by scoring goals."
Scholes, 44, is the fourth former England player to make his managerial debut in the English Football League this season.
Derby's Frank Lampard was victorious in his first league game as a manager in August, while Fleetwood's Joey Barton and Macclesfield's Sol Campbell both lost their first matches in charge.
Line-ups
Oldham
- 1Iversen
- 34HamerSubstituted forHuntat 11'minutes
- 4Edmundson
- 26Clarke
- 27Nepomuceno
- 22Branger
- 17Missilou
- 28Maouche
- 8BaxterSubstituted forSyllaat 69'minutes
- 9DearnleySubstituted forO'Gradyat 76'minutes
- 19Lang
Substitutes
- 10O'Grady
- 11Vera
- 13de la Paz
- 20Stott
- 23Hunt
- 42Sylla
- 46Robinson
Yeovil
- 1Nelson
- 2Gafaiti
- 5Mugabi
- 3Dickinson
- 25DobreBooked at 60minsSubstituted forDuffusat 74'minutes
- 8WorthingtonBooked at 87mins
- 17PattisonBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBrowneat 66'minutes
- 10GrayBooked at 15mins
- 13Zoko
- 9Fisher
- 18ArquinSubstituted forAbrahamsat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Browne
- 11Duffus
- 12Baxter
- 15Rogers
- 16Abrahams
- 26Ojo
- 27Seager
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
- Attendance:
- 3,868
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 4, Yeovil Town 1.
Attempt blocked. Johan Branger (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Johan Branger (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adel Gafaiti (Yeovil Town).
Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 4, Yeovil Town 1. Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 3, Yeovil Town 1. Mohammed Maouche (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Booking
Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Tristan Abrahams replaces Yoann Arquin.
Attempt missed. Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Rob Hunt (Oldham Athletic).
Francois Zoko (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic).
Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Courtney Duffus (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Chris O'Grady replaces Zachary Dearnley.
Foul by Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic).
Adel Gafaiti (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Courtney Duffus replaces Mihai-Alexandru Dobre.
Foul by Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic).
Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Adel Gafaiti.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Mohamad Sylla replaces Jose Baxter.
Johan Branger (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town).
Christopher Missilou (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adel Gafaiti (Yeovil Town).
Foul by Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic).
Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Rhys Browne replaces Alex Pattison.
Mohammed Maouche (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Gray (Yeovil Town).
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Christopher Missilou.
Attempt missed. Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.