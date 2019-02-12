Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 3, Southend United 0.
Doncaster Rovers 3-0 Southend United
Doncaster cemented their place in the League One top six thanks to a goal apiece from John Marquis, Mallik Wilks and Herbie Kane as they crushed Southend.
Apart from the opening 10-minute spell, Rovers were totally dominant and went in front when Marquis headed home his 22nd goal of the season from James Coppinger's pinpoint cross after 13 minutes.
Good work from Wilks then set up Ali Crawford, whose effort was saved low to his left by Nathan Bishop.
The Shrimpers responded with Timothee Dieng nodding Sam Mantom's free-kick into the hands of Rovers goalkeeper Marko Marosi, who barely saw the ball again after that.
Bishop brilliantly saved a Crawford free-kick, flinging himself high to his right to palm the ball out, before defender John Welsh kneed the ball against his own crossbar as Crawford's corner caused panic in the Southend box.
The second half was less than a minute old when Marquis brought out another save from Bishop, but then the teenage stopper undid all his hard work 10 minutes later when he let a Wilks effort squirm past him and into the net.
Marquis nearly had a second but his header from Danny Andrew's free-kick bounced up onto the crossbar, before Elvis Bwomono blocked his effort on the line after Bishop had saved again from Wilks.
Marquis then turned supplier, breaking onto Crawford's terrific through ball and squaring for Kane to bundle home after 73 minutes and wrap up the three points.
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 13Marosi
- 44LewisBooked at 26minsSubstituted forBlairat 65'minutes
- 31Downing
- 12Anderson
- 3Andrew
- 11Crawford
- 8Whiteman
- 15KaneSubstituted forSmithat 77'minutes
- 26CoppingerSubstituted forSadlierat 69'minutes
- 9Marquis
- 7Wilks
Substitutes
- 6Butler
- 10Rowe
- 17Blair
- 18Smith
- 19May
- 22Sadlier
- 33Jones
Southend
- 13Bishop
- 2Bwomono
- 23Moore
- 48WhiteSubstituted forTurnerat 45'minutes
- 42Hart
- 20KlassSubstituted forKightlyat 58'minutes
- 18Mantom
- 8Dieng
- 11McLaughlin
- 10Cox
- 39Humphrys
Substitutes
- 6Turner
- 7Kightly
- 22Smith
- 26Lennon
- 29Wabo
- 34Kelman
- 36Hutchinson
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
- Attendance:
- 6,557
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 3, Southend United 0.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Elvis Bwomono.
Foul by Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers).
Sam Hart (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Michael Kightly (Southend United).
Tyler Smith (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timothee Dieng (Southend United).
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Michael Kightly.
Foul by Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers).
Timothee Dieng (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Tyler Smith replaces Herbie Kane.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Elvis Bwomono.
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 3, Southend United 0. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Marquis.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Elvis Bwomono.
Attempt blocked. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Kieran Sadlier replaces James Coppinger.
Marko Marosi (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Southend United).
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Kightly (Southend United).
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Matty Blair replaces Aaron Lewis.
Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Hart (Southend United).
Attempt missed. Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Michael Kightly replaces Michael Klass.
Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Hart (Southend United).
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 2, Southend United 0. Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Herbie Kane.
Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).
Elvis Bwomono (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sam Mantom (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Aaron Lewis.
Second Half
Second Half begins Doncaster Rovers 1, Southend United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Michael Turner replaces John White because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Southend United 0.