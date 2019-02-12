Walsall 0-1 AFC Wimbledon

Steve Seddon's goal gave AFC Wimbledon renewed hope in their relegation fight as they claimed their first league win of 2019 with a 1-0 victory at fellow strugglers Walsall.

The Birmingham loanee tucked home early in the second half to move the bottom side within seven points of safety.

Only the heroics of Walsall keeper Liam Roberts prevented the visitors winning by more as he thwarted Anthony Wordsworth's early 25-yard free-kick and then denied Michael Folivi one-on-one.

The Saddlers' best spell came towards the end of the first half but Andy Cook headed wide from six yards and Jon Guthrie's shot on the turn was superbly saved by Dons keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Folivi's shot was blocked on the line by Walsall's Josh Gordon early in the second half but the Dons led on 48 minutes as Seddon tucked home from six yards after Roberts had saved from Folivi.

Wimbledon had chances to seal the points but an unmarked Joe Pigott hit the post from 12 yards and was later denied by another fine Roberts save.

Report supplied by the Press Association.