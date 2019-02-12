League One
Walsall0Wimbledon1

Walsall 0-1 AFC Wimbledon

Steve Seddon's goal gave AFC Wimbledon renewed hope in their relegation fight as they claimed their first league win of 2019 with a 1-0 victory at fellow strugglers Walsall.

The Birmingham loanee tucked home early in the second half to move the bottom side within seven points of safety.

Only the heroics of Walsall keeper Liam Roberts prevented the visitors winning by more as he thwarted Anthony Wordsworth's early 25-yard free-kick and then denied Michael Folivi one-on-one.

The Saddlers' best spell came towards the end of the first half but Andy Cook headed wide from six yards and Jon Guthrie's shot on the turn was superbly saved by Dons keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Folivi's shot was blocked on the line by Walsall's Josh Gordon early in the second half but the Dons led on 48 minutes as Seddon tucked home from six yards after Roberts had saved from Folivi.

Wimbledon had chances to seal the points but an unmarked Joe Pigott hit the post from 12 yards and was later denied by another fine Roberts save.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 1Roberts
  • 28Norman
  • 35ScarrBooked at 90mins
  • 5Guthrie
  • 3Leahy
  • 30Osbourne
  • 15Kinsella
  • 2EdwardsSubstituted forIsmailat 56'minutes
  • 29Gordon
  • 9CookBooked at 81mins
  • 36OtehSubstituted forJarvisat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Devlin
  • 10Ismail
  • 11Jarvis
  • 13Dunn
  • 27Fitzwater
  • 34Laird
  • 38Blackett-Taylor

Wimbledon

  • 35Ramsdale
  • 4OshilajaBooked at 15mins
  • 5Nightingale
  • 26McDonald
  • 20SibbickSubstituted forThomasat 76'minutes
  • 38McLoughlin
  • 8HartiganBooked at 3mins
  • 40Wordsworth
  • 15SeddonBooked at 49mins
  • 41Folivi
  • 39PigottSubstituted forPinnockat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Thomas
  • 7Wagstaff
  • 11Pinnock
  • 12Garratt
  • 17Barcham
  • 19Soares
  • 24McDonnell
Referee:
Chris Sarginson
Attendance:
3,287

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Walsall 0, AFC Wimbledon 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Walsall 0, AFC Wimbledon 1.

Booking

Dan Scarr (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dan Scarr (Walsall).

Shane McLoughlin (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Anthony Wordsworth.

Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon).

Attempt missed. Cameron Norman (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Andy Cook (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Cook (Walsall).

Michael Folivi (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Norman (Walsall).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Terell Thomas replaces Toby Sibbick because of an injury.

Delay in match Toby Sibbick (AFC Wimbledon) because of an injury.

Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Cook (Walsall).

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Toby Sibbick.

Attempt blocked. Liam Kinsella (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Mitchell Pinnock replaces Joe Pigott.

Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon).

Zeli Ismail (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Matthew Jarvis (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).

Attempt blocked. Andy Cook (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Will Nightingale.

Attempt saved. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Rod McDonald (AFC Wimbledon) header from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall).

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Zeli Ismail replaces Joe Edwards.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Matthew Jarvis replaces Aramide Oteh.

Attempt missed. Josh Gordon (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Shane McLoughlin (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton32208464273768
2Barnsley31188557273062
3Portsmouth31178651321959
4Sunderland301513251282358
5Charlton32167948331555
6Doncaster31158858391953
7Peterborough32131095044649
8Blackpool31121183428647
9Fleetwood32129114334945
10Wycombe321110114145-443
11Coventry32127133337-443
12Burton31118124139241
13Scunthorpe32117144056-1640
14Southend32123174041-139
15Plymouth32107154053-1337
16Accrington2999112738-1136
17Walsall3298153450-1635
18Rochdale3297163863-2534
19Bristol Rovers3189143034-433
20Oxford Utd31712123847-933
21Gillingham3196164153-1233
22Shrewsbury31711133343-1032
23Bradford3295183652-1632
24Wimbledon3275202348-2526
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you