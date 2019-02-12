Match ends, Hull City 2, Rotherham United 2.
Hull City 2-2 Rotherham: Millers fight back to draw with Tigers
Lowly Rotherham fought back from 2-0 down at half-time to draw with play-off chasing Hull City and move two points clear of the relegation zone.
Tigers keeper David Marshall's fumbled attempt to cut out Jon Taylor's cross allowed fellow substitute Anthony Forde to tap home to pull a goal back soon after the restart.
And Taylor's deflected shot from the edge of the box hit defender Robbie McKenzie and completely wrong-footed Marshall to make it 2-2.
Jarrod Bowen's second-minute strike across goal following a clever through-ball from Evandro and Fraizer Campbell's close-range scrambled effort were a fitting reward for a dominant first quarter of the match.
The hosts looked set for a sixth consecutive home win, a victory that would have put them within five points of the play-off places.
But Rotherham's more direct approach began to cause the Tigers problems and Marshall had to make fine saves to keep out rasping strikes by Richie Towell and Will Vaulks before their spirited second-half revival.
An increasingly confident away side looked like claiming just a third league win in 25 matches, with Marshall twice keeping out Clark Robertson headers.
But it was Hull who should have taken all the points when Jackson Irvine missed a glorious chance with two minutes remaining, somehow turning his effort wide when well placed.
Hull boss Nigel Adkins:
"We are aware we missed an opportunity. It was a game of two halves.
"We are disappointed we didn't win, but it's time to sit down and reflect.
"We have honest hard-working guys. We are a team. We need to reflect on where we are, come back here and attack the next 14 games."
Rotherham manager Paul Warne:
"We were a lot better second half. On another day, if it was Roy of the Rovers stuff, we might have nicked it.
"I did question the lads' character at half-time, asking them to put on a performance to be proud of. We were nowhere near them first half.
"We got a couple of lucky goals, but I don't care as we don't get much luck.
"If they had come out and downed tools, I would have had a good look at myself. That one point could be a big difference at the end of the season."
Line-ups
Hull
- 1Marshall
- 2Lichaj
- 27McKenzie
- 36Ridgewell
- 23Kingsley
- 20Bowen
- 22Henriksen
- 16Irvine
- 14GrosickiSubstituted forPughat 71'minutes
- 7EvandroSubstituted forMilinkovicat 78'minutes
- 25CampbellSubstituted forMartinat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Burke
- 6Stewart
- 8Pugh
- 11Milinkovic
- 12Long
- 17Kane
- 29Martin
Rotherham
- 1Rodák
- 20Ihiekwe
- 6WoodSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
- 15Robertson
- 2VynerBooked at 90mins
- 4Vaulks
- 5Ajayi
- 13TowellSubstituted forCrooksat 71'minutes
- 3Mattock
- 24Smith
- 21YatesSubstituted forFordeat 38'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Forde
- 11Taylor
- 12Price
- 17Crooks
- 22Newell
- 23Williams
- 28Jones
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 10,785
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Rotherham United 2.
Attempt missed. Clark Robertson (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Chris Martin.
Attempt blocked. Clark Robertson (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Forde.
Foul by Jackson Irvine (Hull City).
Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Zak Vyner (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (Hull City).
Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.
Manuel Milinkovic (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zak Vyner (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Jackson Irvine (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stephen Kingsley with a cross.
Jackson Irvine (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zak Vyner (Rotherham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Chris Martin replaces Fraizer Campbell.
Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Smith.
Manuel Milinkovic (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zak Vyner (Rotherham United).
Offside, Rotherham United. Matt Crooks tries a through ball, but Michael Smith is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Manuel Milinkovic replaces Evandro.
Offside, Rotherham United. Anthony Forde tries a through ball, but Matt Crooks is caught offside.
Evandro (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United).
Fraizer Campbell (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United).
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).
Markus Henriksen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Matt Crooks replaces Richard Towell.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Marc Pugh replaces Kamil Grosicki.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jon Taylor.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Markus Henriksen.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jackson Irvine (Hull City) because of an injury.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Marek Rodák.
Attempt saved. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by David Marshall.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by David Marshall.