Hull City 2-2 Rotherham: Millers fight back to draw with Tigers

Jarrod Bowen's first-half strike was his 16th goal in 32 Championship starts this season

Lowly Rotherham fought back from 2-0 down at half-time to draw with play-off chasing Hull City and move two points clear of the relegation zone.

Tigers keeper David Marshall's fumbled attempt to cut out Jon Taylor's cross allowed fellow substitute Anthony Forde to tap home to pull a goal back soon after the restart.

And Taylor's deflected shot from the edge of the box hit defender Robbie McKenzie and completely wrong-footed Marshall to make it 2-2.

Jarrod Bowen's second-minute strike across goal following a clever through-ball from Evandro and Fraizer Campbell's close-range scrambled effort were a fitting reward for a dominant first quarter of the match.

The hosts looked set for a sixth consecutive home win, a victory that would have put them within five points of the play-off places.

But Rotherham's more direct approach began to cause the Tigers problems and Marshall had to make fine saves to keep out rasping strikes by Richie Towell and Will Vaulks before their spirited second-half revival.

An increasingly confident away side looked like claiming just a third league win in 25 matches, with Marshall twice keeping out Clark Robertson headers.

But it was Hull who should have taken all the points when Jackson Irvine missed a glorious chance with two minutes remaining, somehow turning his effort wide when well placed.

Hull boss Nigel Adkins:

"We are aware we missed an opportunity. It was a game of two halves.

"We are disappointed we didn't win, but it's time to sit down and reflect.

"We have honest hard-working guys. We are a team. We need to reflect on where we are, come back here and attack the next 14 games."

Rotherham manager Paul Warne:

"We were a lot better second half. On another day, if it was Roy of the Rovers stuff, we might have nicked it.

"I did question the lads' character at half-time, asking them to put on a performance to be proud of. We were nowhere near them first half.

"We got a couple of lucky goals, but I don't care as we don't get much luck.

"If they had come out and downed tools, I would have had a good look at myself. That one point could be a big difference at the end of the season."