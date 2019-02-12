Match ends, Birmingham City 0, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Birmingham City 0-1 Bolton Wanderers: Visitors get first away win since August
Struggling Bolton Wanderers claimed their first away win since August as they pulled off a shock against Championship play-off contenders Birmingham City.
Phil Parkinson's side arrived at St Andrew's on the back of a run of just two points in seven games, in which they had scored just three goals.
But Callum Connolly's 71st-minute header proved enough to settle the contest - and earn Bolton a double over Blues, having also won by the same 1-0 scoreline in August.
Bolton's third away win of the season lifts them within two points of safety, while Blues fell to a second home defeat in three games.
Blues carried a marginally greater threat before the break as Lukas Jutkiewicz - without a goal now in 15 games - twice went close.
As well as his powerful shot straight at Bolton goalkeeper Remi Matthews, he also went close with an effort that ended on the top of the net, while Maikel Kieftenbeld's fierce 25-yard shot flew just wide.
But home keeper Lee Camp had to be alert to deny Craig Noone at close range after ex-Blues striker Clayton Donaldson had caused some disarray in the home defence.
Jota then went closest of all for the hosts on the hour when his shot was tipped on to the post by Matthews, only to find himself immediately subbed off for January signing Kerim Mrabti.
But, instead, it was a Bolton substitute who had the game's major impact, when half-time replacement Luke Murphy crossed from a right-wing free-kick for Connolly to power home a header.
Blues' 19-goal top scorer Che Adams had a chance to equal City legend Trevor Francis's 41-year-old club record of netting in seven successive league games, but his only good chance came in injury time when he was superbly denied by Matthews' outstretched left arm.
Birmingham manager Garry Monk:
"We weren't good enough with the ball. The effort's always there but our performance level compared to how it has been was below par.
"We knew Bolton would come here looking for a point and that the few chances you have, that you'd have to take them.
"But it's about small margins and they went their way. The only way I could see them scoring was from a set-piece, which is how it turned out.
"And, after their keeper tipped that one from Jota onto the post, then we get the chance at the end. Che's been tucking them away for fun, but the keeper gambles and dives early, and then you know it's not your night."
Bolton manager Phil Parkinson:
"It was important that we bounced back after losing on Saturday. We had to rest the benchmark for what we need to do.
"We lost a lot of games by the odd goal, but we've shown everyone tonight that we're alive and kicking.
"It's a tough place to come here, against a good Birmingham team, but we had a game plan and we stuck it out for the 90 minutes.
"And it was typified by Callum Connolly's determination to get on the end of that cross and then Remi Matthews has produced a moment to match it at the end."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 1Camp
- 45HardingBooked at 60mins
- 28Morrison
- 12Dean
- 5Colin
- 23JotaSubstituted forMrabtiat 63'minutes
- 6KieftenbeldSubstituted forVassellat 76'minutes
- 20GardnerSubstituted forDavisat 80'minutes
- 19Maghoma
- 9Adams
- 10Jutkiewicz
Substitutes
- 3Pedersen
- 7Mahoney
- 8Gardner
- 11Vassell
- 18Mrabti
- 26Davis
- 27Trueman
Bolton
- 20Matthews
- 16Olkowski
- 18WilsonSubstituted forVelaat 65'minutes
- 31Wheater
- 5Beevers
- 12NooneBooked at 90mins
- 19O'NeilSubstituted forMurphyat 45'minutes
- 4Lowe
- 17ConnollyBooked at 69mins
- 28Magennis
- 8Donaldson
Substitutes
- 1Alnwick
- 2Little
- 6Vela
- 10Ameobi
- 11Buckley
- 15Murphy
- 35Hall
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 21,682
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Booking
Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
David Davis (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jacques Maghoma with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Remi Matthews.
Attempt saved. Che Adams (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kerim Mrabti.
Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers).
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Connolly (Bolton Wanderers).
Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. David Davis replaces Gary Gardner.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Luke Murphy.
Attempt blocked. Maxime Colin (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Che Adams.
Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Isaac Vassell replaces Maikel Kieftenbeld.
Attempt missed. Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Che Adams (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers).
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 0, Bolton Wanderers 1. Callum Connolly (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Murphy with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Michael Morrison (Birmingham City).
Clayton Donaldson (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jacques Maghoma with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Callum Connolly (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Wes Harding (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Connolly (Bolton Wanderers).
Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Connolly (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Josh Vela replaces Marc Wilson because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marc Wilson (Bolton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Kerim Mrabti replaces Jota.
Attempt saved. Jota (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Che Adams.
Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers).
Booking
Wes Harding (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.