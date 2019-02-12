Millwall 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Lions and Owls draw at The Den

Sheffield Wednesday have taken five points from their three league matches since Steve Bruce took charge of the Owls

Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday were unable to find a breakthrough in a goalless Championship draw at The Den.

Owls goalkeeper Keiren Westwood pushed Jed Wallace's free-kick to safety in a first half of few chances, but the game opened up after the interval.

Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer was called upon to deny Lucas Joao and Adam Reach in the second period, while Westwood saved twice from Aiden O'Brien at the other end.

Ryan Leonard's low shot was also thwarted by Westwood, while Lions midfielder Ben Marshall saw his header cleared off the line in the closing stages.

Wednesday are still to concede a goal in their three league matches since Steve Bruce took charge at the start of February, though they have scored only once in that time.

Millwall, who face League One's bottom club AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday, are five points clear of the relegation zone.

Millwall manager Neil Harris:

"There's been an element of people saying we're too direct. Well direct has been good for us, ever since I joined the football club in 1999.

"It's been very effective. We're very difficult to play against.

"I focus on the positives. First half was outstanding, we dominated the game. Jordan Archer (Millwall goalkeeper) kicked the ball once in 27 minutes.

"The good thing for me is we're back to being very hard to beat, especially here. If you can't win the game, you want to keep a clean sheet and get a point.

"That was important tonight, another solid defensive display."

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"First half left a lot to be desired and certainly in the second half, the formation change helped us.

"We got sucked in to going from back to front too quickly and not getting hold of the ball and trying to play.

"Any team of mine, I will always encourage to play and once we got that message across, we were a different animal.

"It was good that we got the response, because if we hadn't, we would've got rolled over. Another clean sheet is a positive for us."