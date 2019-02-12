Championship
West Brom2Nottm Forest2

West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Jay Rodriguez penalty earns hosts draw

Jay Rodriguez scores for West Brom
Jay Rodriguez's penalty means he has 16 league goals this season, the same number as strike partner Dwight Gayle

Jay Rodriguez scored a controversial late penalty as West Bromwich Albion twice came from behind to earn a draw against fellow-promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns.

Baggies striker Dwight Gayle went down easily in the box following minimal contact from Reds defender Alexander Milosevic and Rodriguez calmly converted his 16th league goal of the season.

Forest, who drop to five points off the play-off places, had a deserved half-time lead when a miscued Ryan Yates strike following a slick team move was unluckily deflected into his own net by Stefan Johansen.

But a much-improved home side upped the tempo in the second period and, after Rekeem Harper's sublime volley hit the bar, Jacob Murphy's first Albion goal made it 1-1 following an almighty goalmouth scramble.

Ryan Yates appeared to have won all three points when he struck home after a neat lay-off by Lewis Grabban.

But Rodriguez kept his composure amid furious Forest protests following referee Lee Mason's spot-kick decision to move the Baggies to within four points of second-placed Leeds.

Even more controversy followed when Forest had strong shouts for a penalty of their own in injury-time as Joe Lolley had his shirt tugged by Kieran Gibbs in the box.

But Mason ignored calls for a second penalty, meaning Forest have now not won away from home in the league in seven matches.

West Bromwich Albion head coach Darren Moore told BBC WM:

"I'm delighted with the point because tonight's performance was a bit lethargic. Maybe for the first time, is that the volume of games that we've been playing in the Championship?

"The only reason I say that is because all 11 were off colour tonight.

"But we kept on right to the end and that determination won us a point."

Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"Naturally we thought it was a dive. The ref has made an honest mistake. I have spoken to him and he said that's what he thought he saw.

"It would have been a terrific result away from home against a side vying for automatic promotion.

"It was also a clear penalty [on Joe Lolley]. It's disappointing, but we played well. Our first goal was a delight.

"Overall I was delighted with the team. Physically they made a big, big effort They worked exceptionally hard. I'm disappointed for them and I'm disappointed for the fans."

Nottingham Forest players celebrate their first-half goal
Ryan Yates was involved in both Forest goals

Line-ups

West Brom

  • 1Johnstone
  • 68Holgate
  • 25DawsonBooked at 90mins
  • 24Adarabioyo
  • 3Gibbs
  • 34Harper
  • 8LivermoreBooked at 40minsSubstituted forBarryat 64'minutes
  • 6JohansenSubstituted forHoolahanat 70'minutes
  • 70Murphy
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 16Gayle

Substitutes

  • 5Bartley
  • 12Mears
  • 18Barry
  • 22Hoolahan
  • 23Bond
  • 28Field
  • 31Tulloch

Nottm Forest

  • 1Pantilimon
  • 21Janko
  • 17MilosevicBooked at 73mins
  • 29Benalouane
  • 18Robinson
  • 8WatsonBooked at 16mins
  • 6Colback
  • 23Lolley
  • 22YatesSubstituted forYacobat 77'minutes
  • 11Osborn
  • 7GrabbanSubstituted forMurphyat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Murphy
  • 10Antunes Carvalho
  • 15Steele
  • 19Cupido Goncalves
  • 24Yacob
  • 33Bonatini
  • 37Ansarifard
Referee:
Lee Mason
Attendance:
22,691

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Nottingham Forest 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Nottingham Forest 2.

Booking

Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).

Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Rekeem Harper (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest).

Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).

Costel Pantilimon (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jack Robinson.

Attempt saved. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yohan Benalouane.

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Daryl Murphy tries a through ball, but Jack Colback is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Nottingham Forest 2. Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty West Bromwich Albion. Dwight Gayle draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Alexander Milosevic (Nottingham Forest) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Rekeem Harper (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ben Osborn.

Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ben Osborn.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Daryl Murphy replaces Lewis Grabban.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Claudio Yacob replaces Ryan Yates.

Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Gareth Barry tries a through ball, but Jay Rodriguez is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dwight Gayle.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.

Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Lolley.

Booking

Alexander Milosevic (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Wes Hoolahan replaces Stefan Johansen.

Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gareth Barry.

Foul by Stefan Johansen (West Bromwich Albion).

Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Saidy Janko.

Jacob Murphy (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

Goal!

Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Nottingham Forest 2. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Gareth Barry replaces Jake Livermore.

Foul by Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion).

Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mason Holgate (West Bromwich Albion).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich31179560392160
2Leeds31177751351658
3Sheff Utd31167853341955
4West Brom31159762402254
5Bristol City31158840301053
6Middlesbrough301312535231251
7Derby3014884235750
8Birmingham32111384940946
9Nottm Forest32111384638846
10Aston Villa31101475649744
11Swansea31128114137444
12Hull32128124542344
13Blackburn311110104247-543
14Preston311010114746140
15Sheff Wed311010113445-1140
16QPR31116143947-839
17Stoke31911113340-738
18Brentford30910114943637
19Wigan3196163246-1433
20Millwall31710143445-1131
21Rotherham32513143151-2028
22Reading31511153244-1226
23Bolton3268182147-2626
24Ipswich3139192354-3118
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you