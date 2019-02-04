Willem Tomlinson: Mansfield bring in former Blackburn midfielder

Willem Tomlinson featured just once for Blackburn this season, against Lincoln in the League Cup in August

League Two side Mansfield Town have signed former Blackburn midfielder Willem Tomlinson on an 18-month deal.

The 21-year-old was a free agent after his contract with Rovers was cancelled by mutual consent on 31 January.

Tomlinson came through the Lancashire club's youth academy and featured 10 times in all competitions after making his senior debut in February 2017.

"I want to earn promotion this season, and we're in a good position," he told the club website.

