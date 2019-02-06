Hertha Berlin 2-3 Bayern Munich
Kingsley Coman scored an extra-time winner as Bayern Munich progressed to the German Cup quarter-finals with victory over Hertha Berlin.
Maximilian Mittelstaedt fired in for Hertha after three minutes before former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry slammed home a half-volley.
Gnabry slotted in another but Hertha levelled through Davie Selke, who made the most of Matt Hummels' weak header.
Coman nodded in what proved to be the winner eight minutes into extra time.
Elsewhere, RB Leipzig reached the quarter-finals of the cup for the first time with a 1-0 win over Wolfsburg. A ninth-minute strike from Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, 19, was enough to see off their Bundesliga rivals.
Schalke recorded a 4-1 home win over Fortuna Dusseldorf and Augsburg edged past second-tier side Holstein Kiel 1-0.
Hamburg, Paderborn, Heidenheim and Werder Bremen also all won to progress through to the last eight.
Line-ups
Hertha Berlin
- 22Jarstein
- 20Lazaro
- 5Stark
- 4Rekik
- 21Plattenhardt
- 8KalouSubstituted forKlünterat 82'minutes
- 3SkjelbredSubstituted forLustenbergerat 103'minutes
- 15Grujic
- 17Mittelstädt
- 10DudaSubstituted forTorunarighaat 110'minutes
- 19IbisevicSubstituted forSelkeat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kraft
- 13Klünter
- 14Köpke
- 24Dárdai
- 25Torunarigha
- 27Selke
- 28Lustenberger
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 18GoretzkaBooked at 3mins
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 22GnabrySubstituted forRibéryat 89'minutes
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 119'minutes
- 29ComanSubstituted forMüllerat 120+1'minutes
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 120mins
Substitutes
- 7Ribéry
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 17Boateng
- 19Davies
- 25Müller
- 36Früchtl
- Referee:
- Markus Schmidt
- Attendance:
- 74,200
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14