French Coupe de France
Villefranche0PSG3

Villefranche 0-3 PSG: Three extra-time goals see-off French minnows Villefranche

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe came on from the bench to provide two assists in PSG's extra-time win

Holders Paris St-Germain needed extra time to beat minnows Villefranche in the Coupe de France last 16.

PSG dominated in normal time but were unable to find a way through Villefranche's stubborn defence.

But the French third-tier side's resistance was finally broken when Julian Draxler scored in the 102nd minute.

Moussa Diaby and Edinson Cavani then made the result safe with two goals in six extra-time minutes.

PSG, aiming for a fifth cup title in a row, started without Kylian Mbappe and Cavani and the pair were introduced in the second half as the Ligue 1 leaders searched for a goal.

And it was Cavani's skill which bamboozled Villefranche's defence to break the deadlock, as he slid a ball across the box for Draxler to slot home.

Forward Mbappe finished the game with two assists; beating two men to play in Diaby for a tap-in and sliding a cross to Cavani who made no mistake with a close-range effort.

Line-ups

Villefranche

  • 1Philippon
  • 4Gonzalez
  • 5Lacour
  • 6Jasse
  • 2Ertel
  • 8Sergio
  • 7BurelSubstituted forMambuat 105'minutes
  • 3PagerieSubstituted forNdiayeat 65'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 11BenedickBooked at 27minsSubstituted forLabeauat 69'minutes
  • 9Lemb
  • 10M'MadiSubstituted forBlancat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Blanc
  • 13Labeau
  • 14Toko
  • 15Ndiaye
  • 16Martin
  • 17Mambu
  • 18Sauvage

PSG

  • 1Areola
  • 2Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Kehrer
  • 3BernatSubstituted forN'Sokiat 116'minutes
  • 10NkunkuSubstituted forDagbaat 90'minutes
  • 8Paredes
  • 6DraxlerBooked at 76mins
  • 7Diaby
  • 9Choupo-MotingSubstituted forCavaniat 79'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMbappéat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Thiago Silva
  • 13Dagba
  • 14Mbappé
  • 15Kimpembe
  • 16N'Soki
  • 17Cavani
  • 18Buffon
Referee:
Antony Gautier

Match Stats

Home TeamVillefrancheAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home6
Away23
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home20
Away15

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 6th February 2019

