Villefranche 0-3 PSG: Three extra-time goals see-off French minnows Villefranche
-
- From the section European Football
Holders Paris St-Germain needed extra time to beat minnows Villefranche in the Coupe de France last 16.
PSG dominated in normal time but were unable to find a way through Villefranche's stubborn defence.
But the French third-tier side's resistance was finally broken when Julian Draxler scored in the 102nd minute.
Moussa Diaby and Edinson Cavani then made the result safe with two goals in six extra-time minutes.
PSG, aiming for a fifth cup title in a row, started without Kylian Mbappe and Cavani and the pair were introduced in the second half as the Ligue 1 leaders searched for a goal.
And it was Cavani's skill which bamboozled Villefranche's defence to break the deadlock, as he slid a ball across the box for Draxler to slot home.
Forward Mbappe finished the game with two assists; beating two men to play in Diaby for a tap-in and sliding a cross to Cavani who made no mistake with a close-range effort.
Line-ups
Villefranche
- 1Philippon
- 4Gonzalez
- 5Lacour
- 6Jasse
- 2Ertel
- 8Sergio
- 7BurelSubstituted forMambuat 105'minutes
- 3PagerieSubstituted forNdiayeat 65'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 11BenedickBooked at 27minsSubstituted forLabeauat 69'minutes
- 9Lemb
- 10M'MadiSubstituted forBlancat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Blanc
- 13Labeau
- 14Toko
- 15Ndiaye
- 16Martin
- 17Mambu
- 18Sauvage
PSG
- 1Areola
- 2Meunier
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Kehrer
- 3BernatSubstituted forN'Sokiat 116'minutes
- 10NkunkuSubstituted forDagbaat 90'minutes
- 8Paredes
- 6DraxlerBooked at 76mins
- 7Diaby
- 9Choupo-MotingSubstituted forCavaniat 79'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMbappéat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Thiago Silva
- 13Dagba
- 14Mbappé
- 15Kimpembe
- 16N'Soki
- 17Cavani
- 18Buffon
- Referee:
- Antony Gautier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away15