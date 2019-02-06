Villefranche 0-3 PSG: Three extra-time goals see-off French minnows Villefranche

Kylian Mbappe came on from the bench to provide two assists in PSG's extra-time win

Holders Paris St-Germain needed extra time to beat minnows Villefranche in the Coupe de France last 16.

PSG dominated in normal time but were unable to find a way through Villefranche's stubborn defence.

But the French third-tier side's resistance was finally broken when Julian Draxler scored in the 102nd minute.

Moussa Diaby and Edinson Cavani then made the result safe with two goals in six extra-time minutes.

PSG, aiming for a fifth cup title in a row, started without Kylian Mbappe and Cavani and the pair were introduced in the second half as the Ligue 1 leaders searched for a goal.

And it was Cavani's skill which bamboozled Villefranche's defence to break the deadlock, as he slid a ball across the box for Draxler to slot home.

Forward Mbappe finished the game with two assists; beating two men to play in Diaby for a tap-in and sliding a cross to Cavani who made no mistake with a close-range effort.