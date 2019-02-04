Sports minister Mims Davies to hold meeting with football leaders to tackle abuse
- From the section Football
Sports minister Mims Davies will hold an "urgent" meeting with football leaders to try to tackle racism and discrimination in the sport.
The Football Association, Premier League, Football League, players' representatives and anti-discrimination groups such as Stonewall and Kick It Out will be invited to the meeting.
It follows incidents of alleged racism and abuse in football in recent weeks.
"Together we must find a way to tackle this," Davies said.
