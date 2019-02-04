Liverpool lapses in draw with West Ham

From the section

Premier League leaders Liverpool only managed a draw against West Ham to boost the hopes of their title rivals.

The Reds extended their lead over second-placed Manchester City to three points after the 1-1 draw.

It started well for Jurgen Klopp's men when Sadio Mane fired past Lukasz Fabianski in the 22nd minute.

West Ham equalised when Felipe Anderson's disguised free-kick found Michail Antonio and the English winger finished off with a low angled drive.