Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss is used to winning with offside goals - Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham 1-1 Liverpool: Manuel Pellegrini angry with 'offside' goal

Manuel Pellegrini has another offside goal against a Jurgen Klopp side to add to his list of gripes.

Pellegrini's West Ham drew 1-1 with Klopp's Liverpool to deny the Reds the chance to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

James Milner was in an offside position before setting up Sadio Mane's opener - and Divock Origi should also have been flagged off when he missed a last-second chance to win the game.

The managers then spoke at full time.

The Chilean is still not over their highest profile meeting six years ago.

Klopp's Dortmund beat Pellegrini's Malaga 3-2 in the 2013 Champions League quarter-finals courtesy of two injury-time goals. For the winner, four separate Dortmund players were offside.

"Klopp is used to winning with offside goals," said Pellegrini after the Liverpool game. "He beat me against Malaga with a goal seven metres offside. So he cannot complain about anything."

Of the Reds' chances, he said: "They scored a goal one metre offside. And in the last minute with Origi in front of the linesman, again one metre offside."

The former Manchester City boss added: "I said in the week that we need to win this game for our fans and if we are going to give a hand to Manchester City, well, they are my club also. Maybe that was the reason the manager of Liverpool didn't like it."