Former official Steve Conroy wants to see 'consequences' for poor refereeing

Poor refereeing should have "consequences", says former official Steve Conroy.

Andrew Dallas awarded Rangers four penalties in their 4-0 win over St Mirren, two of which Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard called "debatable".

Scottish referees have faced criticism this season, with managers calling for VAR and full-time officials.

"We certainly have to address all these mistakes that keep happening," said Conroy, who stepped down in 2012.

"There has to be consequences, whether you get a few games in the lower divisions to keep out the headlines, to give you a chance to reflect. That has to be much more open than it seems to be just now.

"It would be better if the Scottish FA accepted that people mistakes and come out and say that rather than just trying to deafen people with silence."

Conroy agreed with Dallas's first award of a penalty at Ibrox, but felt he got the next three wrong and missed another legitimate spot-kick near the end of the match.

Dallas was also criticised for awarding Celtic a penalty in the League Cup final against Aberdeen - Scott Sinclair missed but his side won 1-0 - and one for St Johnstone against Hearts, which was converted by Matty Kennedy to secure a 2-2 draw.

"It wasn't good and it won't come as a surprise that I say that and it certainly shouldn't come as a surprise to Andrew either," Conroy said of Saturday's match at Ibrox.

"I'm surprised that Andrew was put in such a big situation, considering what's happened to him in previous weeks.

"If referees keep making mistakes like this then it's everybody's reputation that's on the line. If that had been me, I don't think I would've been awarded such a big game so soon after recent events.

"There are some people who go through a lot quicker than most and probably a bit quicker than is healthy because it's an apprenticeship. You need to put in the hours, you need to put in the years before you can start going into such situations as big games."

'I can't think of any other Celtic fans'

Conroy, a Celtic supporter, is open about his club allegiances but is "utterly convinced" that who a referee supports has no impact on their performances.

And, when asked if he knew of any other Celtic fans among officials, he replied: "I can't think of any."

"I don't like conspiracy theories, it's an awful easy excuse to explain things away," he added.

"There was never any discussion on who you support and who you don't. I certainly never minded telling people who I support. It's out there so no-one can say anything after it."

'Impossible to get every decision right' - analysis

Scotland assistant coach James McFadden on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound

The standard of the football is getting better, the game's getting quicker so it's therefore nigh on impossible at times for the referee and the assistant referees to see everything.

They wouldn't get them all right but VAR would help referees.

It's not going to help them get every single one right because that's impossible.