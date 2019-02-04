Ken Anderson: Bolton Wanderers owner in talks to sell Championship club

In January, Bolton owner Ken Anderson admitted that the club "needs someone with greater financial resources than I have"

Bolton Wanderers owner Ken Anderson says he is in "detailed discussions with an interested party" over the sale of the Championship club.

Last month, Anderson said he was "doing his utmost" to find a buyer amid fan protests over his handling of the club.

Anderson first bought a stake in Bolton during a takeover in 2016 along with former striker Dean Holdsworth.

He took majority control in 2017 after acquiring Holdsworth's company's shares after it went into liquidation.

"I receive many enquiries virtually every week," Anderson said in a statement on the club website.

"I can confirm, however, that detailed discussions are taking place with an interested party but as I am sure that you will appreciate I am unable to give you details at this stage.

"When there is something to say, you the supporters will be the first to know through the usual club channels."

Anderson has already admitted Wanderers "needs someone with greater financial resources than I have" in order to compete with their Championship rivals.

Bolton are 23rd in the table with just one league win since 29 September.