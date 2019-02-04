Tyrone Mings: Aston Villa defender will not face action over Nelson Oliveira incident

Tyrone Mings immediately drew attention to the injury suffered by Nelson Oliveira, who was making his second appearance for Reading after joining on loan from Norwich

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings will face no retrospective action over an incident which left Reading's Nelson Oliveira with serious facial injuries.

Mings, 25, landed with his boot on Oliveira's face during Saturday's 0-0 draw at the Madejski Stadium.

The ex-Nottingham Forest striker sustained a suspected broken nose and deep facial cuts.

As it was seen by the match officials at the time, no charges will be brought against the on-loan defender.

Reading posted on social media: "As a club, we ensured that the referee and the FA were fully aware of an incident during Saturday's match which caused injury to our striker, Nelson Oliveira.

"But as the incident was seen by the ref at the time, we understand no retrospective action can or will be taken by the FA."

Mings, who was making his Villa debut after joining on loan from Bournemouth, said on Twitter afterwards that he felt "awfully sorry" for Oliveira and "no one felt worse than him" about the Portuguese forward's injury.

Oliveira, who is on loan at Reading from Norwich, is recovering at home after having surgery on Sunday.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, the 27-year-old thanked the medical team at the Royal Berkshire Hospital who had treated him in the aftermath of Saturday's match.