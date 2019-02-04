Who made Rob Maclean's team of the week?

Rob Maclean's latest Scottish Premiership team of the week, features three from Aberdeen, two Motherwell youngsters and a super sub.

Formation 4-2-3-1: Zander Clark (St Johnstone); James Tavernier (Rangers), Tommie Hoban (Aberdeen), Christophe Berra (Hearts), Max Lowe (Aberdeen); Allan Campbell (Motherwell), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen); Jake Hastie (Motherwell), Steven Naismith (Hearts), Ryan Kent (Rangers); Timothy Weah (Celtic).

Goalkeeper - Zander Clark

Not really a difficult choice, my goalkeeper of the weekend. St Johnstone's Zander Clark defied Celtic time and time again in Perth on Sunday before finally being beaten 12 minutes from time. Clark's again knocking on the door for a Scotland call-up.

Defenders - James Tavernier, Tommie Hoban, Christophe Berra, Max Lowe

A funny thing happened at Ibrox on Saturday. In addition to referee Andrew Dallas awarding Rangers four penalties. James Tavernier missed one. He made it nine out of nine with the first and now it's 10 from 11 after knocking in the third in a 4-0 win.

Defender Tommie Hoban joined Aberdeen on loan from Watford last summer and featured in only three games before a shoulder injury kept him out for the next five months. Watching his quietly commanding performance against Hibs, there's a clear determination to make up for lost time.

Christophe Berra just loves defending and that's exactly what he did, to great effect, at Rugby Park on Friday as Hearts ended Kilmarnock's winning home run. The Tynecastle team are back in the mix at the top end of the Premiership, only six points away from second place.

Aberdeen are delighted Derby County agreed an extension to left back Max Lowe's loan deal. He was deployed as a wing back at Easter Road but is equally comfortable in a conventional back four. Tall and quick, the former England Under 20 international looks an exciting prospect.

Midfielders - Allan Campbell & Graeme Shinnie

Motherwell have reinvented themselves after a poor start to the season. And the energy of 20-year-old midfielder Allan Campbell is one big reason they've climbed away from any relegation worries. The Scotland Under-21 international was a key player in Saturday's 3-0 defeat of Livingston.

Graeme Shinnie gave a vivid demonstration of what Aberdeen will be missing if he quits the club at the end of the season. The skipper's dynamic display in midfield kept the Dons on the front foot and their 2-1 defeat of Hibs hoisted them into third place.

Forwards - Jake Hastie, Steven Naismith, Ryan Kent

Two 19-year-olds are currently making a big impression for Motherwell. Hot on the heels of David Turnbull comes winger Jake Hastie who scored two of the three goals against Livingston. His second was a bit special, racing half the length of the pitch before finishing in style.

The goal which proved to be decisive at Kilmarnock was pure Steven Naismith. At a Hearts free-kick, Naismith blocked off Chris Burke in the defensive wall, then spun away into the six yard box to finish off the move and score his 15th goal of the season for club and country.

It's not the first time and it won't be the last that Ryan Kent is one of the players of the weekend. He slotted Rangers' fourth goal against St Mirren, having clipped the crossbar earlier, and generally tormented the Paisley team. Kent is a winger worth watching.

Striker - Timothy Weah

Twenty minutes was all it took Celtic super sub Timo Weah to grab the last place in my selection. The on-loan PSG teenager is certainly an impact player. He bounced off the bench to set up James Forrest for the deadlock-breaker in Perth, then tapped in the clincher himself, his third goal for Celtic in the past fortnight.