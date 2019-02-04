One the move - February's African transfers

Tunisia's Amine Chermiti has played in Germany, Switzerland, France and Kuwait

The transfer windows may well be shut for many European leagues but African players are still on the move elsewhere in the world.

Below are the main transfers involving African footballers in February.

4 February:

Norwegian top-flight club Mjondalen IF have signed experienced Nigeria international defender Akeem Latifu.

The 29-year-old joins his fifth club in the Scandinavian country as a free agent on a deal until the end of 2020.

The right-back has been without a club since leaving Sogndal in December.

Latifu's performance at Hungarian side Budapest Honvéd last year had put him on the radar of Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr as the German struggles to find a long-term solution to the troubled right back position.

He has two caps for Nigeria at senior level and played all four matches for the Flying the 2007 Under-20 World Cup in Canada.

Tunisia striker Amine Chermiti has joined Al-Fayha in Saudi Arabia from Etoile du Sahel.

The 31-year-old returns to Saudi Arabia having spent a period on loan at Al Ittihad Jeddah from German side Hertha Berlin in 2009 and 2010.

3 February:

Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab have signed Gambia international forward Bubacarr Trawally on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Trawally joins the Riyadh-based club from Danish side Vejle Boldklub, having played extensively in China.

2 February:

Tunisian defender Jasser Khmiri has signed for Vancouver-based MLS club Whitecaps FC, becoming the first Tunisian player to feature in Major League Soccer.

The 21-year-old centre-back has moved from Stade Tunisien on a three-year deal with an option to extend the agreement for another year.