Women's FA Cup fifth round: Holders Chelsea to face Arsenal in repeat of 2018 final
-
- From the section Women's Football
Holders Chelsea will face Arsenal in the Women's FA Cup fifth round, a repeat of the 2018 final.
Chelsea beat the 14-time winners 3-1 in front of a competition-record crowd of 45,423 at Wembley last season.
Eight of the 16 fourth-round games are still to be played after cold weather affected Sunday's scheduled fixtures.
The fifth round is scheduled for Sunday, 17 February, with fourth-tier outfit Keynsham Town the lowest-ranked side remaining.
They will face either Yeovil Town or Birmingham City should they progress from their rescheduled fourth-round tie against top-flight Reading.
Women's Super League leaders Manchester City have been drawn against second tier Tottenham Hotspur while Manchester United - who are playing in the competition for the first time since they reformed their women's team in 2018 - will travel to fellow FA Women's Championship side London Bees.
This season's final will be held at Wembley on Saturday, 4 May.
Fifth-round draw in full
Liverpool or MK Dons v Millwall Lionesses or Lewes
Bristol City v Durham Women or Cardiff City
Reading or Keynsham Town v Yeovil Town or Birmingham City
Chelsea v Arsenal
Manchester United v London Bees
West Ham United v Charlton Athletic or Huddersfield Town
Stoke City or Aston Villa v Loughborough Foxes or Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City