Women's FA Cup fifth round: Holders Chelsea to face Arsenal in repeat of 2018 final

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Bachmann brace wins Chelsea FA Cup

Holders Chelsea will face Arsenal in the Women's FA Cup fifth round, a repeat of the 2018 final.

Chelsea beat the 14-time winners 3-1 in front of a competition-record crowd of 45,423 at Wembley last season.

Eight of the 16 fourth-round games are still to be played after cold weather affected Sunday's scheduled fixtures.

The fifth round is scheduled for Sunday, 17 February, with fourth-tier outfit Keynsham Town the lowest-ranked side remaining.

They will face either Yeovil Town or Birmingham City should they progress from their rescheduled fourth-round tie against top-flight Reading.

Women's Super League leaders Manchester City have been drawn against second tier Tottenham Hotspur while Manchester United - who are playing in the competition for the first time since they reformed their women's team in 2018 - will travel to fellow FA Women's Championship side London Bees.

This season's final will be held at Wembley on Saturday, 4 May.

Fifth-round draw in full

Liverpool or MK Dons v Millwall Lionesses or Lewes

Bristol City v Durham Women or Cardiff City

Reading or Keynsham Town v Yeovil Town or Birmingham City

Chelsea v Arsenal

Manchester United v London Bees

West Ham United v Charlton Athletic or Huddersfield Town

Stoke City or Aston Villa v Loughborough Foxes or Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you