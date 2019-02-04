Swansea City: John Toshack praises Huw Jenkins and urges club to fill 'vacuum'

Huw Jenkins' managerial appointments included Roberto Martinez, Brendan Rodgers and Michael Laudrup

Former manager John Toshack believes outgoing chairman Huw Jenkins will go down as one of Swansea City's greatest supporters and administrators.

He also believes the club must quickly fill a "vacuum" left by Jenkins' resignation after 17 years in the role.

"I think everybody should be grateful and thank him for what he has done," Toshack told BBC Wales Sport.

The club aim to appoint a replacement in a director of football-type role before the summer transfer window.

The new job is expected to include responsibility for player transfers and managing the relationship between the owners and the football staff.

Swansea were relegated after seven seasons in the Premier League in 2017-18 and are currently 13th in the Championship.

Toshack managed Swansea in two spells between 1978 and 1984 - guiding them to the old First Division in 1981 - and believes Jenkins deserves praise for his role at the Swans.

"If you look back at when Huw Jenkins took over, Swansea City were in the Fourth Division at the time at the old Vetch Field, (with) difficulties with the training grounds," said the former Wales and Real Madrid boss.

"And you look at Swansea City football club as it is now. I think it's a reflection of the fantastic work that Huw has done.

"For me Huw will go down as one of the great Swansea City supporters as well as directors.

"Swansea City supporters should be eternally grateful for Huw and what he has done for the club."

The club's American owners, Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, have started the process of finding a replacement.

Jenkins remained as chairman after the Americans bought a controlling stake in Swansea in 2016, but he was effectively the club's director of football following the change of ownership.

With Jenkins gone, Swansea want someone whose primary task will be to manage transfer business - for players coming in and out - as Jenkins previously did.

The successful candidate will also act as a link between the owners - plus chief operating officer Chris Pearlman - and Graham Potter and his football staff.

Toshack says it is imperative they make the right appointment and quickly fill what he claims is a "vacuum" in the club's senior administration.

"You have always thought of Huw as being the one there, the chairman who followed the club as a boy and came right through the divisions, the one who knew the club, knew the people better than anyone else, the one who made these decisions," said Toshack.

"Now you wonder, hang on, who is making these decisions.

"Somebody somewhere is going to have to stand up now and make the decisions.

"I see a little bit of a vacuum, a little bit of an emptiness.

"I would like to see somebody come forward, a figurehead who said 'right, this is the way we are going, this is what we are going to do', and get on with it."