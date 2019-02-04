Leon Britton: Foot injury threatens to end season at Llanelli

Leon Britton made more than 500 appearances for Swansea City

Leon Britton's Welsh Premier League adventure may be over after he broke a bone in a foot in his second game.

Swansea City legend Britton, 36, was arguably the most notable Welsh top-flight signing when he joined Llanelli in January.

Britton has been ruled out for two to three months, a lay-off which means he may not play for the Reds again.

He was injured in a tackle in Llanelli's goalless draw at Cefn Druids on Saturday.

"I'm really disappointed," the midfielder said.

"I played more than 550 games (for Swansea and Sheffield United) and never broke anything apart from my cheekbone, but now I have broken my foot after only two games in the Welsh Premier League.

"The team have got a big battle ahead to try to avoid relegation and it's frustrating that I won't be able to help them over the next two or three months."

The Welsh Premier League season runs until the end of April.