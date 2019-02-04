Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock manager calls for greater consistency from referees

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke was frustrated by the officials at Rugby Park on Friday

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke is growing "increasingly disappointed" with the standard of refereeing and calling for greater consistency.

Clarke said referee Steven McLean had "no control of the game" following Friday's loss to Hearts.

And the Killie boss was puzzled by some of the decisions in the games involving Celtic and Rangers over the weekend.

"It would be nice to see people in authority start to address the situation," said Clarke.

Clarke pointed out that Celtic's James Forrest was booked for going into the crowd to celebrate a goal at St Johnstone on Sunday, while team-mate Timothy Weah did the same thing and escaped without a caution.

He also suggested mistakes were made at Ibrox, with Rangers scoring from three of the four penalties awarded and being denied strong claims for a fifth.

'Five penalty decisions... one correct'

"You sit here on a Monday after a weekend where everybody talks about referees, consistency of refereeing," said Clarke.

"One player runs to the crowd yesterday to celebrate a goal and gets a yellow card. One player runs to the crowd to celebrate a goal and doesn't get a yellow card.

"Five penalty decisions in one game, one correct, four wrong.

"There was an offside decision in our game on Friday. Insignificant. It wasn't in a dangerous position, it was offside, given by the east stand linesman. Three metres onside. The length of this desk and more.

"Has he been pulled up about it, has he been shown it? Has he been told he was wrong? Probably not. Probably doesn't know it's a mistake. It has to be sorted."

Asked if he was becoming increasingly exasperated, the former West Brom and Reading boss said: "Increasingly disappointed that nothing has been done to address it. Nothing.

"One of our players (Jordan Jones) was suspended for two games earlier in the season for going to ground too easily. There was a media furore. A witch hunt against the player.

"Nothing on the same scale from Saturday's game, Rangers versus St Mirren (with Jermain Defoe winning a spot-kick after a challenge from Paul McGinn).

"Hopefully the compliance officer [Clare Whyte] will do her job. It doesn't affect us, I am not particularly advocating (a sanction), but I just want consistency.

"So if our player gets a two-game ban, I look forward to seeing what happens this week."