Cameroon's Stephane Mbia returns to play in China

Former Cameroon captain Stephane Mbia has returned to play in China and signed for newly promoted Super League side Wuhan Zall.

The midfielder turned defender has been a free agent since ending his contract with French club Toulouse by mutual consent in January.

The 32-year-old spent two years playing in China from 2016 with Hebei Fortune.

Mbia has also played for Seville in Spain, French side Marseille, England's QPR and Turkish club Trabzonspor.