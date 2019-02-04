Ruben Lameiras: Plymouth Argyle starts helping midfielder to score more goals

Ruben Lameiras' (right) recent good form has seen him move up to second place on Argyle's scoring charts this season, behind forward Freddie Ladapo (left)

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Ruben Lameiras says a run of starts is one of the main reasons for the best goalscoring form of his career.

The 24-year-old has found the net seven times in his last seven games, including an excellent late winner at Peterborough on Saturday.

And Lameiras has now scored 11 goals in all competitions this season.

"I get more confident as I'm playing games, now I've been able to convert my chances into goals," he told BBC Devon.

Lameiras joined Argyle from Coventry City in the summer of 2017, but was allowed to go on trial at Oldham at the end of that year after finding it hard to cement a first-team place.

However, he has since turned his form around and has started every Argyle game since 29 December.

It coincides with the Pilgrims' best form of the season, winning five and drawing another of the seven games since Lameiras was restored to the line-up, and climbing out of the relegation zone to 16th place - four points away from trouble.

"I've probably been more effective now, but it's just games, the more you're on the pitch, the more time you've got to create those things," he added.

"As long as I keep trying to do what I'm doing it can be a positive."