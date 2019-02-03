Quiz: Can you name these Argentines to have scored in the Premier League?
-
- From the section Premier League
The Premier League had an Argentinian flavour to it this weekend with Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero among the goals.
Aguero scored his 10th hat-trick as Manchester City beat Arsenal, while international team-mate Gonzalo Higuain scored his first goals for Chelsea.
The on-loan Juventus striker is the 43rd Argentine to score in the Premier League. Do you know who some of the others are? Take our quiz and find out.
Can you name these Argentine players to have scored in the Premier League?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10